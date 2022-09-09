Atlético-MG adheres to the SAF Law; decision will be submitted to the Council in November | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG adhered to Law 14.193/2021, known as the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF), which allows Brazilian clubs to become companies, and not just civil associations. The club communicates the decision after a meeting of the collegiate body, responsible for its administration.

In order to fully adhere to the SAF, the approval of Atlético’s Deliberative Council is required, which will meet in November to do so. Before that, on October 3, the agency will hold a mandatory meeting to elect its new board of directors and a new president, since Castellar Guimarães, who holds the position, will not be a candidate.

– The measure aims to prepare the institution for possible entry of investors, as the process of exchanging information with them is in progress. Any investor entry and sale of part of the quotas only occur if – and when – approved by the Board, in a new vote – informs the club.

1 of 3 Atlético-MG Headquarters — Photo: Fred Ribeiro Atlético-MG headquarters — Photo: Fred Ribeiro

The decision of the collegiate body is based on the fact that Atlético already exchanges documents with potential investors. The path chosen by the club, however, is to become SAF, regardless of having a buyer in sight, similar to the one adopted by América-MG.

At first, Galo will own 100% of the shares of the corporation to be created in the club. The intention is to have a controlling investor, even through the paths adopted by the market. But nothing prevents the club from being the majority partner, even if the chances are small.

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

2 of 3 Banner Premiere Brasileirão — Photo: Reproduction Premiere Brasileirão banner — Photo: Reproduction

Atlético has a debt of more than R$1 billion, but with favorable assets – a future stadium, CT, and two social clubs. Recently, it gave up the Diamond Mall – sale of the remaining 49.9% of the mall for R$ 340 million, to reduce onerous debts, which are in the region of R$ 500 million.

Atlético’s collegiate body is formed by the executive president, Sérgio Coelho, in addition to the vice president José Murilo Procópio, and the so-called 4 R’s: Ricardo Guimarães, Renato Salvador, Rafael Menin and Rubens Menin, businessmen and advisers of the club who make loans. to help with the financial and management part of Galo.