Atlético-MG fans attack C. Eduardo after Arana’s injury

Atlético-MG fans attacked Carlos Eduardo, from Red Bull Bragantino, after the Minas Gerais club announced that side Guilherme Arana suffered a serious injury to his left knee, precisely in a bid with the striker, in yesterday’s draw for the Brazilian Championship.

The athleticans invaded Carlos Eduardo’s most recent posts on Instagram – some, including, in which the athlete is with his family – to criticize him for entering Arana in the 48th minute of the second half.

According to Atlético-MG, Arana suffered a “multi-ligament injury, compromising the posterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments, in addition to a tear in the medial meniscus and cartilage”. The player will undergo surgery and, according to Rádio Itatiaia, will not recover in time for the Qatar World Cup.

“With all due respect here commenting on your daughter’s photo, but do you need to enter Arana like that? Wow, bro, you took away the guy’s dream of playing in a World Cup”, wrote a fan.

“You should at least apologize for this criminal entry that took our side out of the Cup”, criticized another fan.

“Thanks for taking our side from the team and the Selection, I won’t curse you but let it serve as a lesson to avoid this type of entry”, commented an athletican.

On social media, Guilherme Arana’s brother, Gustavo, said that the side was on Tite’s list for the friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia, which will be released tomorrow.

The Atlético side also spoke, thanked for the support and said that “we will come out of this even stronger and united”.

“It is with great pain in my heart that I write this message. It’s a very complicated moment. Year of the World Cup. Representing my country in this competition is a dream I’ve had since I was a child. And that dream was getting closer and closer to being They are football things, a sad fatality”, wrote Guilherme Arana.

How was the bid?

In the 48th minute of the second half, Arana received a ball in the defense field and took a strong tackle from Carlos Eduardo, which hit the knee and left ankle of the Atlético side. Arana left the Mineirão lawn crying, to receive medical attention. Despite the tough entry, the Red Bull Bragantino striker was only yellowed by referee Jean Pierre (RS).

Visibly in no condition to play, Galo’s shirt 13 returned to the field in the 52nd minute of the second half, just to make a number on the field. The game went on until 54 and Arana was attended again by doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, from Atlético and also from the Brazilian team. The selectable left the lawn on the stretcher cart.