Atlético-MG: Guilherme Arana suffers serious knee injury and misses chance to go to the World Cup | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG reported this Thursday that left-back Guilherme Arana had a confirmed serious injury to his left knee. The player had a multi-ligament injury, compromising the posterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments, in addition to tearing the medial meniscus and cartilage. With that, there is no chance of going to the World Cup.

Arana suffers a hard foul and tries to return to the game even with a limp

Arana no longer enters the field until the end of the 2022 season. The athlete injured in the match against Bragantino, this Wednesday. He has already started physical therapy in order to prepare the knee for a surgical procedure that will take place on a date to be scheduled.

The injury comes on the eve of Tite’s last call-up before the World Cup. Arana loses hope of being present at the Qatar World Cup.

Arana is one of the options for the left side of the Brazilian National Team and appeared in Tite’s call-ups between friendlies and qualifiers. The player was looking forward to being called up to the World Cup. With the injury, the athlete is out of the last friendlies with the hopscotch, whose call-up is this Friday. Brazil debuts in the World Cup, against Serbia, on November 24.

Guilherme Arana, Atlético side

The move in which the side hurts is at the end of the game, in a hard entry by Carlos Eduardo on the player. The athlete’s left leg was stuck in the grass. He suffered a sprained knee.

Galo’s doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, sprayed his left knee. Arana ended the last minutes of the game on the field, but only appearing, as there was no condition to play.

The Galo side’s brother lamented the injury on social media, citing Guilherme Arana’s dream:

Atletico’s fans and coaching staff even complained to referee Jean Pierre Gonçalves for not showing a red card to forward Carlos Eduardo, who only received a yellow card in the play. Physical trainer Cristiano Nunes was even expelled from the game for such a complaint.

Without Arana, Galo has two options on the left side. The immediate backup is Dodô, who missed several months of the season due to a knee injury. The other plan is the young Rubens, who has been used in the games, entering the second half as a midfielder.

Galo na Veia – Atlético-MG Membership Program