Auxílio Brasil consignee will have the highest interest in the category

The Auxílio Brasil payroll loan is not yet available, but banks are already organizing to charge interest above those charged

Although the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan is not yet being offered, financial institutions are already organizing themselves to charge interest above those charged on common loans. However, the rates have not yet been released.

Thus, some of the institutions that will increase rates for Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries should be Banco Pan, Pernambucanas and Agibank. In addition to them, Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil must also make the credit line available, but they are still in the study phase for release.

In this way, the banks claim that the higher interest rates are motivated by the high risk of indebtedness for families benefiting from Auxílio Brasil. According to the financial market, rates must exceed 60% per year. Thus, the value is much higher than the 26% per year charged to retirees and pensioners by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).

Consignment of Aid Brazil

The payroll loan for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil is part of a series of measures by the Executive to boost the campaign for the reelection of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), so that up to 40% of the benefit can be committed to contracting the loan.

Until December 2022, the value of the program installments is R$ 600.00. In this way, they can be committed to the payroll loan up to R$ 240.00. After this period, the amount will again be R$ 400.00 and, thus, R$ 160.00 can be used to pay the debt.

big banks

Brazil’s large private banks will not offer payroll-deductible loans to Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries. Thus, Bradesco, Itaú, Santander, Nubank and BMG are some of the institutions that stated that they will not adhere to the credit.

Which banks will offer the payroll loan?

According to Ronaldo Bento, Minister of Citizenship, about 17 banks will offer the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan.

Therefore, some banks have already confirmed the credit operation as of September, such as:

Bank Agi;

BMG;

Pan Bank;

Safra Bank;

Federal Savings Bank;

Daycoval;

Financial Fact.

