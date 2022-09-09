Avril Lavigne debuts at Rock in Rio with a renewed and ‘ecstatic’ career with a new emo generation | Rock in Rio 2022

Avril Lavigne will debut at Rock in Rio at the age of 37 and with more than two decades of career. The most popular name on the Sunset Stage this year, she sings this Friday (9), the “emo day” of Rock in Rio, which has Green Day and Fall Out Boy on the main stage.

She’s on tour for her “Love sux” album, which came out in February 2022. After a phase where her sound seemed like a thing of the past, the newbies who had abandoned rock are listening to emo and pop-punk again.

Avril told the podcast g1 heard who was “ecstatic” to discover that the style she dominated 20 years ago and which spent a decade in a downturn was booming again with teenagers. Listen below:

Her seventh album is a return to her roots for the girl who discovered Green Day, dropped out of school, signed a record deal and broke through with “Complicated” and “Sk8er boi.” Read excerpts from the conversation below, in three parts:

She recalls the punk-pop roots rescued in ‘Love sux’ and says she spent years hearing requests to have ‘less rock’ and ‘less guitars’ on records. Avril returns Olivia Rodrigo’s compliments, talks about her influence for women in style and gives them tips. Avril tells how skateboarding changed her life, gives secrets for not getting old and explains the controversial photos far away from fans in 2014 in Brazil.

1 – ‘Love sux’: the ‘most alternative’ album

Avril Lavigne talks about her return to Pop-Punk

g1 – When you were younger, what attracted you to pop-punk? What did you think about bands like NOFX and Green Day that was important to you?

Avril Lavigne – Listening to these aggressive guitars and the attitude of rock bands with that style I became very attached to it. And the anguish… Who doesn’t love a good rock song? That’s what moved me. Bands like Offspring, NOFX, Green Day, Blink (182), were the things that inspired me in school, when I was very young, before I was signed. That’s what I thought was cool. I wanted to play guitar and rock too. So I learned guitar and went on to become who I am.

g1 – In the past decade it seemed that rock music was at an end. Did you hear that a lot, people asking you to put less rock and less guitar in the songs?

Arvil Lavigne – It has, of course, played with several record companies over the years. There was a time when radio stations didn’t play songs that had guitars. So my record company wanted me to step away. Live drums were “dated” and electric guitar was “dated”.

Some discs are a little softer. It’s good to evolve and try different things, and I did. Because I can’t keep doing the same thing over and over again.

But my shows were always very electric: loud guitars, live drums, super rock. I’ve always kept my show like this. This is who I really am, at heart.

This is my seventh album and it’s the most alternative from start to finish. I’ve wanted to make this album forever, and I’ve finally found people who really understand me. That kind of album made sense at this point in my career. It’s one of my favorite albums for sure.

g1 – How did you realize that pop-punk had come back and was popular with younger people again?

Avril Lavigne – I was ecstatic, really. When I saw Machine Gun Kelly’s album hit number 1, a rock artist with pop punk songs… I saw his evolution from rap to a pop punk album so well done. He worked with friends of mine, like Travis Barker. Seeing the success of the two was very encouraging. They’re acquaintances of mine, so we ended up working together on my stuff.

It’s nice to see this style doing well and having its moment again. Styles change in cycles. But I’m really happy that the new generation is rediscovering old bands and enjoying rock now. And that the radios are playing and accepting.

g1 – I know that ‘Love sux’ sounds similar to the first one. And the recording process? How different or similar was producing this new album compared to the beginning?

Avril Lavigne – I was so young on my first record… I spent a lot of time trying to figure out who to work with, testing different people. That was a lot of work, because I knew what I was trying to do. Musically I wanted to do something cool, rock-inspired. And at the time people thought I must have been a little girl making bubblegum pop. So it was a challenge.

Already on this album… I know myself at this point, I know the kind of album I wanted to make. I put a team around myself, I worked with a bunch of super talented people from the pop-punk scene, who understand me as an artist. It was really easy to make that kind of music with them. It didn’t take much effort.

2 – Olivia Rodrigo and the pop-punk of the mines

Avril returns the ‘Good 4 u’ singer’s praise, talks about her influence for women in style and gives them tips.

Avril Lavigne talks about Olivia Rodrigo and women’s Pop-Punk

g1 – Last year there was a cute moment with you presenting an award to Olivia Rodrigo at a ‘Variety’ magazine event. She said she was a fan of hers, and that’s clear in ‘Good 4 U’, both in the song and in the video. What do you think of her success?

Avril Lavigne – Her success has been amazing to follow – to see someone writing songs from a raw perspective, and it feels like such a true singer-songwriter speaking from her experiences. What’s cool about it is that people of all kinds can relate to the songs. It’s amazing to see another woman do so well in music, with songs that connect with people on that level.

g1 – When you started, it wasn’t so common to see women singing pop-punk. After you came many. Do you think you were responsible for opening the doors of style for them?

Avril Lavigne – I don’t know, but they say that to me, that my music was an inspiration to them. And that makes me really proud, it’s really cool. Whenever I see a girl in rock, I think it’s amazing.

g1 – You said that your album is, among other things, a ‘love letter to women’. What have you learned in your career that you want to tell women today?

Avril Lavigne – Having a voice and having a power of your own, valuing yourself and not letting anyone control you, dictating the message of your music.

One thing that has changed in my life is that today I find it much easier to say no than to say yes.

This is my seventh album and I’ve written about love for many years. When you get older, you have a lot more experiences and perspectives. So it’s important for me to get that kind of message across.

3 – Skate, youth and meme in Brazil

Avril tells how skateboarding changed her life, gives secrets for not getting old and explains the controversial photos far away from fans in 2014 in Brazil.

Avril Lavigne remembers her skateboarding rounds and her coming to Brazil

g1 – I know you have a skating rink at home. How often do you use it?

Avril Lavigne – I live in Malibu, and I skated a lot the first six months here. I don’t walk that much now, but I’m sure in the summer I’ll walk a lot more.

I started skating in school, and he became a part of my life. I started hanging out with the boys, wearing baggy clothes, it always caused problems, I was suspended. I was a “tomboy” (girl who looks like a boy).

Then I dropped out of school when I was 15 or 16, got a record deal and went to town to make my record. I skated a little in the city. In New York it is more difficult. Then I went to Los Angeles. I was going to skate a little bit in Venice Beach. But then I went on tour and was always traveling. Sometimes I skated backstage at arenas on tour.

I’m not a crazy skater who knows how to do those tricks. But I love walking and I like the sport. I don’t practice that much, but I wanted to go back.

g1 – People here love the fact that you don’t seem to age. I’ve seen you say your secret was to eat only organic food and drink beer sometimes. It is true? Have another secret?

Avril Lavigne – (Laughs). That’s all I do, eat organic and drink some beer. And I drink green juice and keep my balance. I don’t know, it must be genetic, to be honest. I avoided sunbathing until a few years ago, but now I do. And I like fresh foods and vegetables. I don’t know if that makes a difference. Maybe that’s right, eat well. Yes: eating organic and drinking beer (laughs).

g1 – People love you here in Brazil, but in 2014 you had a ‘meet and greet’ and the fans appeared far away from you in the photos. I know Brazilians hug a lot and can scare other people. Do you remember that meet and greet?

Avril Lavigne – Yes I recall.

Unfortunately it was a little strange, because there was a security team that asked people to stay calm, but I don’t know what they were saying, because I speak another language. I think it was bad for me, because there was a hole between us, but you can’t make everyone happy.

I’ve done millions of meet and greets in my entire career and it’s never been a problem – even a trip with a security team translating into a different language a request for a very noisy crowd a request to stay calm and safe.

But it was. I love my fans, I’m so grateful to be here making music. That’s why I’m here.

g1 – We hope to see you here in Brazil.

Avril Lavigne – I’ll be there for the festival (Rock in Rio). I’m really excited, because I haven’t been there for a while. I’m excited to be back.

My message to my Brazilian fans is: thank you so much for supporting me incredibly over the last 20 years. I feel your love from miles away. You guys are so in love, and I see all the posts on Instagram, on Twitter, everything. You guys talk too loud and I can feel your passion. See you from here. Thank you for this love for my music. I’m looking forward to going back, it’s going to be a lot of fun.