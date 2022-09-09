Avril Lavigne sings “Avalanche” for the first time on tour in Brazil. Look!

Avril Lavigne made her return to the Brazilian stage this Wednesday (7th), in São Paulo. She brought her famous “LOVE SUX TOUR”, which promotes the latest album “LOVE SUX” and took the public to delirium at Espaço Unimed.

In total, there were 15 songs that walked through Avril’s career. The night started with the track “Cannonball”, which opens the new album, “LOVE SUX”.

As the show progressed, the singer reminisced about some of her greatest hits. “Complicated”, “My Happy Ending”, “Girlfriend” and “Sk8er Boi” were some of the highlights that made the audience go wild.

However, one moment that caught everyone’s attention was Avril’s world tour debut. Yes, for the first time, the Canadian presented “Avalanche”, in a performance very celebrated especially by Brazilian fans.

And the show ended on a high note with the hit “I’m With You”. See the setlist, photos and videos with the best moments below:

Acknowledgments: Avril Midia Website

SETLIST

1. Cannonball
2. Bite Me
3. What The Hell
4. Complicated
5. My Happy Ending
6. Smile
7. Losing grip
8. Love It When You Hate Me (feat. blackbear)
9. Hello Kitty (Interlude)
10. Girlfriend
11. Bois Lie (Ft. Machine Gun Kelly)
12. Sk8er Boi
13. Head Above Water
14. Avalanche
15. I’m With You

PHOTOS

VIDEOS

