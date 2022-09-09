Avril Lavigne sings disheartened at a show stuck in the past – 09/08/2022 – Illustrated

It was after a half hour delay that Avril Lavigne took the stage at Espaço Unimed, in São Paulo, on Wednesday night, before traveling to Rio de Janeiro to perform at Rock in Rio. The public’s excitement to finally see the artist singing was short-lived, as, after about an hour, with a short setlist, she was already saying goodbye to the people of São Paulo.

The disappointment could be seen on the faces of the fans at the end of the performance, who were slowly leaving the venue, expecting the singer to return to the stage for a nightcap. They complained that she skipped songs and that the show did not live up to her story.

In February, Lavigne released “Love Sux,” an ode to her rock roots. With 12 tracks that are very similar to each other, the disc conveys the feeling that she ran to try to surf the wave of the return of pop rock and emo, movements she helped create in the early 2000s.

Even having created an album that lives up to her nickname of precursor, Lavigne now seems to be more concerned with putting on a nostalgic show filled with old songs, either because she didn’t have any hits with the album, or because she just wants to celebrate 20 years of career. .

She started the performance with the great “Cannonball”, the first track of “Love Sux”, and followed it up with “Bite Me”, while orange balls were thrown into the audience. The stage, by the way, is full of black balloons, alluding to the album cover, which also matched her look — an orange sweatshirt over a rocker black outfit.

The show geared up with “What the Hell,” the first nostalgic nod to his career. The song, released in 2011, is one of Lavigne’s bubblegum pops, which had the audience, made up mostly of adults, singing at the top of their lungs each verse about teenage dilemmas.

Then came “Complicated”, the first single of the Canadian’s career, which made everyone scream as scenes from the song’s video, with a 20 years younger Lavigne, were shown on the screen behind the stage.

The problem is, for a rock star, Lavigne lacks energy. On “My Happy Ending,” another oldie, Lavigne sang with an expression that bordered on boredom, as if she was on autopilot.

In “Smile”, the artist even cracked a smile and waved to the audience, who got excited again with the nostalgic “Girlfriend”, but once again she seemed to be doing just one more performance of the track.

“I saw you on Twitter asking for this one. We’ve never played it live, but here you go, São Paulo,” Lavigne said before playing “Avalanche”, a fan favorite, taking a few good verses to get into rhythm with her band. .

Upon hearing the first chords of the old “Sk8er Boi”, a 30-year-old in the audience made a point of asking her boyfriend to film the performance and she could remember her adolescence, which followed emotional with “I’m with You”, from the same album. .

It’s true that no fan would be satisfied without listening to the classics live, but Lavigne was wrong to be so stuck in the past. If, on the one hand, the show remembers why she was so important to pop rock, on the other hand, it is not able to position the singer as a current voice, which still has something to say. Lavigne lacked freshness and energy, which sounds better in headphones, like a memory from school days.