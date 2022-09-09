Axl Rose apologizes after concert

Axl Rose apologized after Rock in Rio’s performance last night. The 60-year-old Guns N’ Roses frontman had some difficulty singing.

“I want to apologize for being a little unwell, thank goodness not for the covid-19. I tried to cough between the lines [das músicas]. Love you. Thanks to the fans and Rock in Rio for everything and what a f*cking crowd,” the artist wrote on Twitter.

During the band’s concert at the festival, Axl presented a “radical grandpa” vibe: t-shirt with scandalous print, thinning hair, little belly showing the shirt, pants jeans and shoes? AND apparent physical exertion.

During the first few songs, the voice seemed to come out with effort, and the artist showed a serious expression when singing.

While the show progressed, the physical demands became more evident. sweating enough, Axl was panting between the lines. In “Welcome to the Jungle“, the moans sounded like a search for air.

During the following songs, Axl Rose seemed to take it in stride, and showed a better voice. But, On occasionstill seemed to need to stop for a breath, and compose himself.

I want to apologize for being a bit under the weather, thankful not Covid. I tried to keep my cough between lines. Love you. Thank you to the fans and Rock in Rio for everything and what a fucking great crowd. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) September 9, 2022

Rock in Rio 2022: check out the photos of the fourth day with pop and rock command