Axl Rose apologizes after Guns N’ Roses concert at Rock in Rio 2022; understand

The singer’s vocal performance became a topic on social media; he said he was unwell

Playback/Multishow

Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose apologized for his performance at the show



Axl Roselead singer of Armas e Rosasapologized for his performance in the show he performed at Rock in Rio 2022 last Thursday, 8th. The singer had difficulty singing and this became a topic on social media. “I want to apologize for being a little unwell, thankful it’s not Covid. I tried to keep my cough between the lines. Love you. Thanks to the fans and Rock in Rio for everything, what the fuck guys”, wrote the artist on Twitter. The host Marcos Mion came out in defense of the band American rock band after the performance divided opinions on social media. “Guns is Guns. Ended. Legendary! World music history. Some singers manage to age well with their voices, others don’t. For someone who sang for 40 years with his voice at the limit like Axl, just being on stage is still a victory”, declared the presenter of “Caldeirão”. Many followers also supported the artist. “Time passes for everyone, Axl’s voice is not the same, but so what? Too good to see Axl and Slash together, let’s enjoy and enjoy,” wrote one person. “There are two types of spectators, those who respect the trajectory and enjoy the show and those who are nostalgic who think that Axl will miraculously deliver what he delivered in his late 20s,” commented another. “Axl is a 60-year-old gentleman, folks. This body has a history, let’s respect it because you won’t be the same here for a few years either”, added another.

I want to apologize for being a bit under the weather, thankful not Covid. I tried to keep my cough between lines. Love you. Thank you to the fans and Rock in Rio for everything and what a fucking great crowd. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) September 9, 2022

Guns is Guns. Ended. Legendary! World music history.

Some singers manage to age well with their voices, others don’t. For those who sang for 40 years with their voice on the edge like Axl, just being on stage is still a victory! — Marcos Mion (@marcosmion) September 9, 2022

Time passes for everyone, Axl’s voice is not the same, but so what? Too good to see Axl and Slash together, let’s enjoy and enjoy 🙌🏻#gunsnrosesnomultishow pic.twitter.com/Ie0vzz2Al8 — Renato Agostinho (@renatoagostinho) September 9, 2022

There are two types of spectators: those who respect the trajectory and enjoy the show and those who miss the show who think that miraculously axl will deliver what he delivered with his 20 so many years #GunsNRosesNoMultishow — Victor (Jaé) Vasconcellos (@ovictorsilva) September 9, 2022

Axl is a 60-year-old man, folks. This body has a history, let’s respect it because you have it, it won’t be the same here for a few years.

#GunsNRosesNoMultishow — Alezinha 13 (@alezinha1910) September 9, 2022

Does Axl Rose have a fucked up voice? Yea

But the instrumental part of the songs remains INTACT and FUCK. Damn, Guns n’ Roses is too much legend.#GunsNRosesNoMultishow pic.twitter.com/PbbBTGWe0j — ᴏʟɪɴ ɢᴀʙʀɪᴇʟ ᵘᶻ ₜₘₜ (@OlinGabriel) September 9, 2022