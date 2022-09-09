Azul announces the opening of 21 “fashionable” routes for next summer





As it traditionally does in high season, Azul Linhas Aéreas has anticipated the information that it will open 21 seasonal routes connecting different regions of the country. The proposed links link cities in various regions, especially those with tourist appeal, such as those in the northeast.

Campinas (SP), Belo Horizonte (MG) and Recife (PE), the company’s three main connection centers in the country, will be the airports with the highest number of departures during the high season. Other capitals, such as Cuiabá (MT), Salvador (BA), Porto Alegre (RS) and Rio de Janeiro (RJ), will also see an increase in take-offs during the period. The network planned for the summer expands the offer of seats on flights to tourist cities that are very popular at this time of year.

The Northeast is the region that will receive the most aircraft with the company’s colors. Recognized worldwide for its beauty and diversity, in addition to the high temperatures, ideal for discovering its numerous beaches, the northeastern coast will have seven new routes, departing from the most diverse regions of the country: Confins-Aracaju, Congonhas-Porto Seguro, Congonhas-Maceió, Goiânia-Salvador, Foz do Iguaçu-Salvador, Rio de Janeiro (SDU)-Ilhéus and Montes Claros-Salvador.





In addition, 30 other routes already in operation will have an increase in flights, to meet the high demand of the season, including Confins-João Pessoa, Viracopos-Fortaleza, Rio de Janeiro (SDU)-Maceió and Viracopos-Fernando de Noronha.

Miners will also have an unprecedented route connecting Confins to Santarém, in Pará, and will be able to take advantage of the hottest time of the year to visit Alter do Chão, nicknamed the “Brazilian Caribbean”, and be enchanted by the most beautiful freshwater beach in the world.

Destinations in the southern region

For those who prefer a milder climate, Azul will also expand the offer of flights to some destinations in southern Brazil. There will be 11 new routes in operation: Cuiabá-Florianópolis, Cuiabá-Chapecó, Confins-Navegantes, Florianópolis-Santo Ângelo, Florianópolis-Pelotas, Florianópolis-Passo Fundo, Florianópolis-Santa Maria, Florianópolis-Uruguaiana, Navegantes-Santos Dumont, Navegantes-Chapecó and Porto Alegre-Chapecó.

Foz do Iguaçu, in the extreme west of Paraná, gains new routes departing from Cuiabá, Confins and Salvador, in addition to an increase in the offer of seats from Florianópolis, Navegantes, Porto Alegre and Viracopos, in Campinas. There, the Client can get to know the famous and beautiful Iguaçu Falls, elected one of the 7 Wonders of Nature.

The high-season summer flights join the capillarity of Azul’s air network with flight options connecting all of Brazil and, thereby, strengthening tourism in the most diverse regions of the country.

Blue information



