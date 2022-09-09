Barcelona plan legal action against Atletico Madrid after controversy over Griezmann’s R$210 million clause

According to ESPN, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid may face a R$210 million legal battle over a clause in Antoine Griezmann’s loan

O Barcelona plans to go to court with a lawsuit demanding that the Madrid’s athletic pay no less than 40 million euros (R$ 210 million) per Antoine Griezmannaccording to sources confirmed to the ESPN.

The 31-year-old Frenchman returned to the capital club in 2021 on a two-season loan, and now the clubs are in dispute over a clause that would make the transfer definitive.

Sources close to the Catalan club told ESPN that Barcelona believe that the fact that Griezmann played more than 45 minutes in 30 From 37 games in which he was available last season means Atletico are now obligated to sign him.

The Madrid club, in turn, says that the attacking midfielder must play more than 45 minutes in 50% of games available in both seasons, not just one, for the clause to take effect.

Antoine Griezmann appeared only as a reserve this season, always entering after 15 minutes of the second half in the five games in which he was on the field.

Sources say Barca’s legal team has reviewed the contract and is convinced it is right, but Atletico’s interpretation of the clause is different.

“It is what it is,” Griezmann told reporters after scoring Atletico Madrid’s winning goal against Porto.on Wednesday, by the Champions League. “It’s not in my hands. I want [jogar] more, but I’ll give it all in the minutes I’m given. I’m happy to be here, the only thing I want is to give everything for this club, for Cholo [Diego Simeone, técnico] and by the fans”.

Sources told the ESPN last month the clubs held a series of meetings in which Atletico were trying to convince Barcelona to agree to a smaller sum.

Simeone believes Griezmann can contribute on the pitch beyond these minutes, but there is still fear that Atletico Madrid will pay 40 million euros for a player who will turn 32 before the end of the season.

Barça are also not interested in taking Griezmann back, as his salary of more than 20 million euros (R$ 105 million) per season would occupy a large part of the salary cap envisaged by LaLiga.

Griezmann arrived at Barcelona from Atletico in a deal that surpassed 100 million euros in 2019. The attacking midfielder scored 35 goals in two seasons at Camp Nou.