Barroso maintains understanding of the suspension of the nurses’ floor – Notícias

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), maintained his understanding of suspension of the minimum salary for nurses of R$ 4,750. The magistrate’s vote was given early this Friday morning (9) in the virtual plenary, a platform that allows magistrates to vote in processes electronically.

In the vote, Barroso says he votes “for the referendum on the precautionary measure, to suspend the effects of Law No. 14,434/2022”, until its impacts on:

– “the financial situation of States and Municipalities, due to the risks to their solvency. For this purpose, the Ministry of Economy shall be summoned; the twenty-six member states and the Federal District; and the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM)“;

– “employability, given the plausible allegations of mass layoffs. To this end, the Ministry of Labor and Welfare and the National Confederation of Health Workers (CNTS) are summoned.“; and

– “the quality of health services, due to the alleged risk of closing beds and reducing the number of nurses and technicians. For this purpose, the Ministry of Health should be summoned; the National Health Council (CNS); the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass); the National Council of Municipal Health Departments (Conasems); and the Brazilian Federation of Hospitals (FBH)”.

The minister also points out that “the subpoenas will have a period of 60 (sixty) days to contribute to the case the necessary subsidies for the evaluation of each of the points” and that “the precautionary measure will remain in force until the matter is reconsidered in the light of the clarifications rendered”.

Until the last update of this report, no other STF magistrate had expressed his vote in the electronic space.





provisional decision

In a provisional decision, last Sunday (4), the magistrate suspended the floor of the category approved by the National Congress and gave a period of 60 days for public and private entities in the health area to clarify the financial impact, the risks for employability in the sector. and a possible reduction in the quality of services.

The first payment of the new floor would take place last Monday (5). According to the minister, it was necessary to assess how the employability framework in the area is with the new law. In addition, Barroso understood that the change could generate financial problems in the states and there would be a risk of closing beds due to lack of staff.





The minister, when he decided to suspend, responded to the request of the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services (CNSaúde), which questioned the constitutionality of Law 14.434/2022 and alleges that there is a risk of mass layoffs, as the private sector does not would be able to afford the new wages.

“Barroso considered it more appropriate, in view of the data presented so far, that the floor not come into force until these clarifications. This is because the minister saw a concrete risk of worsening in the provision of health services, mainly in public hospitals, Santas Casas and hospitals connected to the Unified Health System (SUS), as those involved pointed to the possibility of mass layoffs and a reduction in the supply of beds”, informed the STF.









Values











The minister’s decision was taken exactly one month after President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned the salary floor for the category during a ceremony at Palácio do Planalto, on August 4.

The sanction allowed nurses to start receiving an initial minimum wage of R$ 4,750, to be paid throughout the country for public and private health services. The minimum remuneration for nursing technicians will be 70% of the national minimum wage for nurses (R$ 3,325), while the starting salary for nursing assistants and midwives will correspond to 50% of the minimum wage for nurses (R$ 2,375).

– nurses: BRL 4,750

– nursing technicians: BRL 3,325

– Nursing assistants and midwives: BRL 2,375













future vice president







The magistrate’s decision takes place three days before he takes office as vice president of the STF. The ceremony will take place on the afternoon of this Monday (12). The presidency will be assumed by Minister Rosa Weber, who will replace Luiz Fux.





The magistrate said goodbye to the command of the Court during a session this Thursday afternoon (8). He spoke for almost an hour, recalled acts of management and wished Minister Rosa Weber “enthusiasm in carrying out the mission”.

During the statements, Fux spoke about his actions in front of the court, such as the creation of offices in the states by the National Council of Justice (CNJ). He also highlighted the number of judgments by the Supreme Court and the advance in the use of technology in the Court, including greater performance in social networks.