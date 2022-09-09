Barroso votes to maintain suspension of the law that set the nursing floor | Policy

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court, voted this Friday (9) to keep suspended the law passed by Congress that created the minimum wage for nursing professionals, until the impacts of the measure on the quality of services are analyzed. of health and in the budget of municipalities and states.

The ministers began to judge, in the virtual plenary, the action of the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Service Establishments (CNSaúde), which contested the validity of the measure. For the confederation, the establishment of a base salary for the category will have impacts on the accounts of private health units across the country and on the public accounts of states and municipalities.

The trial in the virtual plenary is a type of deliberation in which the ministers present their votes directly on the Court’s website, without the need for the case to be discussed in person or by videoconference. The analysis of the case is scheduled to end on September 16, but can be interrupted if there is a request for a view (more time to analyze the case) or a request for prominence (which would take the case to a face-to-face trial).

Barroso, who is the rapporteur of the case, was in favor of maintaining his individual decision of last Sunday (4), that is, making the floor ineffective until detailed data from states, municipalities, federal government agencies, councils are analyzed. and entities in the health area about the financial impact on care, the impact on health services and the risks of layoffs in view of the implementation of the floor. The deadline for this information to be sent to the STF is 60 days.

“One cannot question the relevance of the objectives that moved the legislator, nor the convenience of valuing the professional categories on which the adequate provision of health services depends. However, without prejudice to the questioning about defect of initiative, supervening constitutionalization of a law of parliamentary initiative and violation of federative autonomy, it is necessary to pay attention, at this moment, to the possible negative impacts of the adoption of the contested salary floors. Due to the legal plausibility of the allegations, this is a point that deserves clarification before considering the application of the law”, said the minister.

“Considering the role of States and Municipalities in the provision of health services, either directly or through the contracting of non-profit private entities, the assessment of the financial impact resulting from the new nursing salary floors on the budget of these entities will be fundamental for the solution of the controversy. Although it cannot be said, immediately, that the legislative measure imposes a violation of the federative pact, the concern with the financial situation of subnational entities should guide the appreciation of the precautionary request”, he added.

The law passed by Congress set the floor at R$4,750, for the public and private sectors. The value still serves as a reference for calculating the minimum salary for nursing technicians (70%), nursing assistants (50%) and midwives (50%).

According to Dieese, the financial increment necessary to comply with the floors will be R$ 4.4 billion per year for the Municipalities, R$ 1.3 billion per year for the States and R$ 53 million per year for the Union.