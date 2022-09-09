Basic food basket price drops in most capitals surveyed

The price of the basic food basket registered low in several Brazilian capitals in the month of August, according to Dieese

The National Survey of the Basic Food Basket, carried out monthly by Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies), pointed out that the price of the basket fell in 16 of the 17 capitals considered for the survey, referring to the month of August.

However, compared to the results obtained in August 2021, all capitals showed an increase. The greatest variation was found in Recife, with an increase of 21.71% in the period.

Basic food basket price in capitals

Check the price of the basic food basket in the capitals that are part of the study:

São Paulo: R$ 749.78;

Porto Alegre: R$748.06;

Florianópolis: R$ 746.21;

Rio de Janeiro: R$ 717.82;

Campo Grande: R$ 698.31;

Victory: BRL 697.39;

Brasília: BRL 689.31;

Curitiba: BRL 685.69;

Goiania: BRL 660.83;

Belo Horizonte: R$ 638.19;

Belém: BRL 634.85;

Fortaleza: BRL 626.98;

Recife: BRL 598.14;

Christmas: BRL 580.74;

Salvador: BRL 576.93;

João Pessoa: R$ 568.21;

Aracaju: BRL 539.57.

Biggest drops in the price of the basic basket

Based on the August survey, the Recife basket showed the greatest decrease, down 3%. Then there are Fortaleza, with a reduction of 2.26% and Brasília, with 2.08% less.

The only capital to register a monthly increase was Belém, where the price of the basket advanced 0.27% compared to last month.

most expensive basic basket

The most expensive food basket was located in São Paulo, with an average price of R$ 749.78. The second place with the highest price, as the survey points out, was Porto Alegre, where the basic items in the basket cost R$ 748.06.

Then there are Florianópolis (R$ 746.21), Rio de Janeiro (R$ 717.82) and Campo Grande (R$ 690.31).

In 12 of the capitals surveyed, the value of the basic food basket corresponds to more than half of the current minimum wage of R$ 1,212. Only in Recife, Natal, Salvador, João Pessoa and Aracaju, the average price is below 50% of the national floor.

In this sense, people living in other capitals commit more than half of a minimum wage to purchase basic items.

cheapest basic basket

On the other hand, the basic basket with the lowest price was found in Aracaju, with a value of R$ 539.57.

In the annual variation, the lowest result was in Porto Alegre, 12.55%. However, the capital is only behind São Paulo among the places with the most expensive baskets in the country.

Image: Prostock-studio/shutterstock.com