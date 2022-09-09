Battling cancer, Simony suffers from hair loss

Last Wednesday (7), Simony moved followers to vent about hair loss as a result of cancer treatment.

“Losing hair in chemotherapy treatment is super difficult. I always hear: ‘Hair grows, that’s not the most important thing’. Yes, the most important thing is focus and healing,” she began. “But you have no idea how sad it is to see hair falling in the shower, on the pillow”, lamented Simony.

“If we can go through this treatment with less suffering, why not? I love a scarf, I love a wig and I love being able to have this hair that is very similar to mine.”

Simony even thanked her hairdresser for the wig. “Eternal gratitude,” she said.

On the 25th, Simony started to wear wigs and scarves. “Is easy? No of course not. There are days I cry, there are days I want to be alone, but most of the time I’m grateful, doing my antics and smiling,” she said.

