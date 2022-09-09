Bernard Shaw, CNN anchor for two decades, dies at 82

Bernard Shaw, a former CNN anchor, died yesterday at the age of 82. According to his family, he had pneumonia not related to covid-19.

Shaw was CNN’s first chief anchor and was on the channel on its debut on June 1, 1980. He retired from CNN after more than 20 years on February 28, 2001.

In his famous career, the journalist reported on episodes such as the First Gulf War, live from Baghdad, in 1991, and the 2000 presidential election.

“Beloved CNN anchor and colleague Bernard Shaw passed away yesterday at age 82. Bernie was a CNN original and was our Washington anchor when we debuted June 1, 1980,” said Chris Licht, CNN President and CEO, in a statement this Thursday.

“He was our main anchor for twenty years, from covering the presidential elections to his iconic coverage of the First Gulf War live from Baghdad in 1991. Even after he left CNN, Bernie remained a close member of our family, providing our viewers context about historical events as recently as last year. Condolences from all of us at CNN go out to his wife Linda and their children.”

Shaw’s wake and burial will be closed to family and guests only, with a public funeral service planned later, his family said.

“In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Bernard Shaw Scholarship Fund at the University of Chicago. The Shaw family requests complete privacy at this time,” the family said in a statement provided by former CNN CEO Tom Johnson.

“As a journalist, he demanded accuracy and fairness in news coverage. He earned the respect of millions of viewers around the world for his integrity and independence. He vigorously resisted any lowering of ethical news standards or any compromise of news coverage. of solid news. He was always trusted as a reporter and anchor,” Johnson said.