Billy Idol and Supla finally meet and post a photo together

Billy Idol is in Brazil, where he performs today, September 9, at Rock in Rio, but the day before, the singer also performed in São Paulo. It was there that one of the most awaited encounters of the last decades between “creator and creature” took place: the Briton met Supla, a Brazilian musician whose look is often compared to that of Idol, mainly because of his bleached and spiky hair.

The moment was shared on Supla’s Instagram, who added the caption “finally met”. When he appeared with the band Tokyo, in the late 80’s, and during the beginning of his solo career, in the following decade, Supla was often compared to Billy Idol, and the similarity was not only visual, since both have in punk rock their musical basis.

See the post:

Before coming to Brazil, Idol was asked about Supla by G1, and although he said he had never heard of his “Brazilian version”, he was excited to meet him. The producer responsible for bringing the singer to Brazil was willing to arrange the meeting, which in fact took place.

Rock in Rio 1991

In reality, Supla and Billy Idol even played at the same festival, but the meeting, attempted by Supla at the time, did not take place. It was in the second edition of Rock in Rio, in 1991, at the Maracanã stadium. The two even played on the same day, January 19, along with Vid & Sangue Azul, Engenheiros do Hawaii, Carlos Santana and INXS.

Idol would return the next day, performing with Hanoi Hanoi, Titãs, Faith no More and Guns N’ Roses. In the 2022 edition, the Brit shares the Mundo Stage with Capital Inicial, Fall Out Boy and Green Day.

Click to follow IgorMiranda.com.br on: Instagram | twitter | Facebook | YouTube.