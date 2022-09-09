BlackRock buys shares in IRB (IRBR3), Ecorodovias (ECOR3) releases preview, Mitsui buys stake in Ouro Fino (OFSA3) and more

This Friday’s (9) corporate news highlights that the renegotiation of the Mariana dam agreement with Samarco has officially ended. In addition, Mitsui entered into agreements to acquire 29% of Ouro Fino’s capital (OFSA3).

Ecorodovias (ECOR3), in turn, reported a decline in consolidated traffic in August 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

Petrobras (PETR4) ended the sale process of Albacora after not reaching a consensus with PRIO (PRIO3). The state-owned company also extended the deadline for investors interested in concessions in the Potiguar Basin.

Check out more highlights:

The manager BlackRock informed that it acquired common shares issued by IRB Brasil RE on behalf of its clients, and, on September 6, 2022, its holdings, in aggregate, became 123,771,309 common shares, representing approximately 5.015% of the total common shares issued by the company, and 569,689 derivative financial instruments referenced to cash-settled common shares, representing approximately 0.023% of the company’s total common shares.

BlackRock informed that the purpose of the aforementioned equity interests is strictly investment, not aiming to change the shareholding control or the administrative structure of the company.

“Additionally, it emphasizes that BlackRock has not entered into any contracts or agreements that regulate the exercise of voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the company”, he highlighted.

The company’s shares fall 69% in 2022. The year is marked by recurring losses, leading the company to seek a new share offering in early September.

Petrobras announced the extension of the deadlines for the expression of interest in participating in the opportunity related to the sale of 40% of its participation in the BM-POT-17 exploratory concessions, in which the Pitu Well Discovery Assessment Plan (POT Blocks) is being developed -M-853 and POT-M-855), and the POT-M-762_R15 grant (Block POT-M-762). The assets are located in deep waters in the Potiguar Basin – Equatorial Margin – on the coast of Rio Grande do Norte.

Interested potential buyers will be able to express their interest until September 14, 2022 and the documents necessary to participate in the process can be delivered signed until September 16, 2022.

The company also approved the closing of the competitive process for the sale of the Albacora concession, which will be fully maintained in the state-owned company’s portfolio, according to a material fact published this Thursday (8).

The oil company was in the negotiation phase with PRIO (PRIO3), ex-PetroRio, for the sale of the field. However, both companies did not converge to conditions that would reflect the valuation of the asset for Petrobras. In this way, the company will continue the Albacora revitalization project, located in the deep waters of the Campos Basin, which includes the development of production from the Forno reservoir, located in the pre-salt layer of Albacora.

The governments of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo, as well as various bodies of the Public Ministry and Public Defender’s Offices, sent this Thursday (8) a letter to the National Council of Justice (CNJ) to formally end the negotiations for the renegotiation of the compensation for the Mariana tragedy, which occurred in November 2015.

In the document, the signatories state that the proposal of the companies Samarco, Vale and BHP Billiton, responsible for the rupture of the Fundão dam, in Mariana, “is in absolute dissonance with the urgency and contemporaneity of the essential and effective repair and compensation due to people affected and society”.

Fine Gold (OFSA3)

Ouro Fino informed that Mitsui signed contracts for the acquisition of shares in BNDESPar and in the opportunity fund.

The sale and transfer of shares issued by the company are subject to the implementation of conditions precedent stipulated between the parties, including the approval of the transaction by any competition defense authorities, such as the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE). Once the Transaction is concluded, Mitsui will become a detector of approximately 29% of the company’s share capital.

Ecorodovias (ECOR3)

Ecorodovias (ECOR3) reported that consolidated traffic volume dropped 7.4% in August compared to the same month last year.

Consolidated traffic dropped 5.6% year-to-date compared to the same period in 2021.

ZAMP (BKBR3), owner of Burguer King Brasil

ZAMP (BKBR3) informed that the general meeting of debenture holders of the 8th issue approved the non-declaration of early maturity of all obligations contained in the respective Deed of Issue, in the event of acquisition of control of the company by MC Brazil F&B.

The movement is due to the voluntary public offer for the acquisition of control of the company launched on August 2, 2022.

There are some requirements that need to be fulfilled, such as paying the debenture holders only if the OPA is successful, as a premium (waiver fee), in a single payment (flat fee), equivalent to 0.6% of the Balance of the Nominal Value of the Debentures plus the remuneration incurred up to the date of payment; and conditioned to the payment of the same premium to the debenture holders of the 9th issue.

Klabin (KLBN11) received, from the risk agency S&P Global, the brAAA rating, on a national scale, with a stable outlook.

Sequoia (SEQL3) reported that Morgan Stanley, on behalf of some of its clients and in its capacity as investment manager, increased its holdings to, in aggregate, 21,498,175 shares of common stock, corresponding to approximately 15.3 % of total common shares issued by the company.

Laser Space (ESPA3)

EspaçoLaser (ESPA3) announced that, this Thursday (8), the debenture holders of the 1st issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in up to 2 series of the company, gathered at the Debenture Holders’ General Meeting, approved the optional early redemption of the Debentures, aiming to enable the optional early redemption of the debentures without the incidence of a premium and at any time, from September 9, 2022 until September 30, 2022.

