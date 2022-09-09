Bolsonarista delegate is arrested for involvement with the animal game

Arrested on suspicion of involvement with the animal game, Allan Turnowski, was part of the group of VIP candidates for the PL in Rio de Janeiro edit

247 – This Friday (9), in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio, the Bolsonarista delegate and former head of the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro Allan Turnowski was arrested. According to the Public Ministry, the delegate is suspected of involvement with the animal game and criminal organization. The information is from G1.

According to the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ), Turnowski received bribes from the animal game and was involved in a plan to murder the bicheiro Rogério Andrade.

The delegate left his activities in March this year to run for a federal deputy for the PL.

The investigation is part of the Carta de Corso operation, which arrested police chief Maurício Demétrio, head of the Police Station for Repression of Crimes against Intangible Property (DRCPIM), in June last year, accused of collecting bribes from traders.

According to a column by journalist Guilherme Amado, from Metrópoles, “the delegate was considered by the PL as one of the strongest candidates in the state for the Chamber of Deputies in these elections. Turnowski was also the candidate for whom governor Cláudio Castro was asking for votes.” .

