Bolsonaro and Ciro criticize Lula’s speech about the Ku Klux Klan

(credit: EVARISTO SA / AFP and Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press)

The presidential candidates Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized, this Friday (9/9), the speech of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) who compared the demonstrations in favor of the current president during September 7 with a “Ku Klux Klan meeting” because “there were no blacks, there were no browns, there were no poor people, there were no workers” in the acts.

On Twitter, Bolsonaro posted a video in which protesters pass a R$5 bill from hand to hand until it reaches a street vendor, who then returns water until it reaches the buyer. They celebrate by shouting “there are no thieves here”.





“It seems that the ex-convict felt excluded after this video. In response, he called the people ‘couscous clan’, perhaps because he watched millions of Brazilians wearing yellow,” Bolsonaro said. In the video, black protesters can be seen in the crowd.

– Looks like the ex-con felt left out after this video. In response, he called the people the “couscous clan”, perhaps because he watched millions of Brazilians wearing yellow. pic.twitter.com/DVSomDrRl7 — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) September 9, 2022





Ciro Gomes, on the other hand, said that both Lula and Bolsonaro say absurdities, also citing the chorus of “imbrochable” led by the president when addressing supporters in Brasilia during the 7th of September.

The amount of nonsense said daily by Lula and Bolsonaro is so great that part of Brazilian society already sees them as normal. After the “imbrochables” of the 7th, it is now the false divinity of the left that calls bolsonaristas members of the Ku Klux Klan. (…) — Ciro Gomes 12 (@cirogomes) September 9, 2022

“False Deity of the Left”

“Now it is the false divinity of the left that calls Bolsonaristas members of the Ku Klux Klan”, said the candidate. “Calling an audience indiscriminately, even if they are frenzied followers, members of the Ku Klux Klan, is as serious and disrespectful as calling someone a Nazi. , he added.

The comparison made by the former president took place during a rally in Nova Iguaçu, Rio de Janeiro. The Ku Klux Klan is a violent group in the United States that defends white supremacy and has persecuted and killed black people in the country.

“(Bolsonaro) stole the right of the Brazilian people to celebrate independence day. He turned a country party into a personal party. Bolsonaro’s act looked like a Ku Klux Klan meeting. The only thing missing was the hood. , poor, worker”, said Lula.