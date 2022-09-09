Bolsonaro exposes first lady on September 7 and may make it difficult to win new votes among women, the majority of the electorate

In a new sexist speech, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) exposed first lady Michelle at the celebration of 200 years of Brazilian Independence, yesterday (7), by insinuating a comparison with the wife of his main opponent in the dispute for the Planalto, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The episode may contribute to increasing the rejection of Bolsonaro among women, who are the majority of Brazilian voters — 53% of the total, according to data from the Superior Electoral Court — and, therefore, decisive for an eventual re-election. The assessment is made by political scientists consulted by the InfoMoney.

“We can make a lot of comparisons, even between the first ladies. There is nothing to discuss. A woman of God, family and active in my life. She is not by my side, no. She is often in front of me,” said the president.

“And I have been saying to single men, to single men who are tired of being unhappy: look for a woman, a princess, marry her to be even happier,” added Bolsonaro, who then led a chorus with his supporters. repeating the word “imbrochable”.

The episode generated criticism from his opponents in the dispute for the Planalto. The two women in the race were the first to comment on the speech — Simone Tebet, from the MDB, called the president a sexist, while Soraya Thronicke, from União Brasil, said that Brazilians do not care if Bolsonaro is “imbrochable” or not. , but whether he is “incorruptible”.

“It was a grotesque scene. First of all, it is embarrassing and exposes the First Lady. It could have been more elegant. Women are very aware of this kind of clumsiness. Not all women feel like princesses, it’s not like that. this thing of comparing [sua própria esposa] with other people’s wives is inelegant. He already did this once in relation to Macron’s wife [presidente da França]. It’s not cool, it doesn’t take well”, says political scientist Carlos Melo, a professor at Insper.

“The story of the ‘imbrochable’ became a meme. He is the President of the Republic, on the day that commemorates the 200th anniversary of the country’s independence. Just compare what they did in the United States in 1976, when they turned 200 [de independência], with what France did in 1989, when it completed 200 years of the French Revolution, we fell far short. He transformed an official ceremony, important for the memory of the country, into an act of campaign”, he added.

In Melo’s view, Bolsonaro “cannot understand women who are not evangelical, conservative.” “And most are not like that. There is a large contingent of women who are modern, have a huge difficulty getting on with life, and are not princesses. He measures others with his ruler. He thinks his ideal of a woman, or what he has, is the norm. For a country that is diverse, for a society that is broad. A mistake,” he stated.

Vitor Oliveira, political scientist and managing partner of the consultancy Pulso Público, believes that President Bolsonaro and his supporters, in general, are unable to dialogue with a large part of women. “Yes, it does dialogue, in a very intense way, with a group of women who are quite important in society and who in a certain way are associated with the values ​​that Bolsonarism brings with it: a conservatism, a somewhat patriarchal view of society,” she said. .

“There are elements in Bolsonaro’s speech that prevent him or make it difficult for him to have a more organic relationship with the public and with the female electorate. (…) Michelle Bolsonaro has been very instrumentalized by the president’s campaign. She looks like a pastor’s wife, not only because of her speech, but also because of the way she carries herself publicly, always in some way in the shadow of her husband,” she added.

Oliveira cited that the first lady has become increasingly exposed as Bolsonaro uses her to try to dialogue with the female electorate. “The efforts that have been made do not diminish this gap. They are much more in the sense of trying to go on the sidelines of what is currently the president’s base and prevent, for example, evangelical women from ending up voting for Lula. It seems to me that this is much more than effectively conquering a larger female electorate than the president has”, said the political scientist.

Leandro Consentino, a political scientist and professor at Insper, says that Bolsonaro’s truncated messages with the female electorate can be reflected in polls, negatively affecting the president’s reelection campaign, as the election approaches.

“We clearly perceive a problem from the point of view of the president’s communication with this female electorate. This is his difficulty. (…) He needs to get closer to women, but this communication is truncated, goes through lines that border or even enter into misogyny and machismo, and this ends up being very complicated, even when he uses his wife’s asset, proximity with the First Lady, he ends up making gaffes or speaking in a way that is not well interpreted,” he said.

“That’s no problem for his social base. His social base finds this speech correct, cool, interesting. It’s just that he can’t advance to a female electorate that is not typical of his social base. And that can even cost him important points in the polls. It could cost him important votes in the election. Especially if we think about a possible second round. Every time he commits this type of ‘sincericide’, let’s call it that, every time he makes these statements or takes these attitudes, he ends up making his own life and his own search for reelection difficult”, he added.

When it comes to women’s votes, Bolsonaro has had a generally stable performance at a low level. Ipec poll released this week shows that Bolsonaro has 26% of voting intentions among the female electorate. In the previous survey, at the end of August, he had 29%.

In the Datafolha poll released on September 1, women’s voting intentions for Bolsonaro fluctuated from 28% in the previous week to 29%. Rejection increased from 53% to 55%, that is, within the margin of error of more or less 2 percentage points.

It was the first survey since the debate between the presidential candidates organized by Grupo Bandeirantes, on August 28, when Bolsonaro starred in yet another sexist scene when he told journalist Vera Magalhães that she “slept thinking about him” and that she was a “shame on the journalism”.

That same week, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro appeared heavily in radio and TV advertisements. Regarding the rejection of the female electorate, Bolsonaro registers 20 points more than his main opponent, Lula, who went from 34% to 35% in the survey in question.

In the Genial/Quaest poll, Bolsonaro has remained stable in the voting intentions of the female public since July, oscillating within the margin of error of more or less 3 percentage points. In July, 28% of women surveyed said they would vote for the current president, the same percentage seen in the August 3 poll.

On August 17, the number increased to 30%, but subsequently dropped to 29% on August 31. However, Lula, her main opponent, has also remained stable in the Quaest poll, considering only the female electorate, with 46% in the surveys on August 3 and 17, and 45% on August 31.

