Bolsonaro government maneuvers to release R$ 5.6 billion

While attention in Brasília was focused on the political acts of the 7th of September, President Jair Bolsonaro took the opportunity to edit a decree that opens the way to unlock BRL 5.6 billion in amendments that support the secret budget, a scheme revealed by the Estadão.

The edition of the decree circumvents the negotiations in Congress, led by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, to return MPs who postponed the payment of expenses related to culture, science and technology, as it uses the open space in the Budget to increase the budget amendments. secret. As the MPs have the effect of law, the government can already use the space opened by them to release the rapporteur’s amendments based on the decree. Under pressure to return the MPs, Pacheco decided to hold off on the measures and demand a solution from the Ministry of Economy.

To Estadãothe Ministry’s Special Secretariat for Treasury and Budget confirmed that the decree allows the release of the rapporteur’s amendments, blocked in the most recent bimonthly report of income and expenses based on the two MPs.

The president of the Science and Technology Commission, Senator Jean Prates (PT-RN), told the Estadão that the decree is yet another affront to the congressional decision that approved expenditure on culture and science and technology. According to him, the decree will be challenged with the presentation of a legislative decree and an action in the Federal Supreme Court (STF). “The government makes a serial movement of those who do not accept legitimate defeats in Parliament,” he said. “They take advantage of the moment of a national holiday and the electoral issue that cannot be deliberated.”

The decree, published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette on Tuesday night, 6, changes the budget rules and gives the government freedom to block and unblock the budget allocation even before the calculation of the next and last report for the year of bimonthly evaluation.

According to the calculations of budget specialist and Senate legislative advisor Bruno Moretti, the two MPs allow the release of R$ 5.6 billion in amendments to the secret budget. He prepared a report last week pointing out these figures with an immediate impact on the “pedaling” of cultural and science and technology expenditures.

“Even without the processing of the MPs to the Chamber, they will be in force and will support the Ministry of Economy to release the limits for the rapporteur’s amendments without waiting for the evaluation report, in view of the decree”, warns Moretti, who followed the approval by Congress of the measures that earmarked resources for culture and the National Science and Technology Fund, postponed by the two MPs.

political currency

The edition of the two MPs was requested by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (Progressistas-AL). The secret budget is used as a bargaining chip for ongoing political negotiations not only for this year’s elections, but also for the House and Senate presidencies in 2023.

Author of the Aldir Blanc Law 2, which provided for R$ 3 billion next year and had the transfer postponed to 2024, deputy Jandira Feghali (PCdoB-RJ), said: “We are fighting for the summary return of the provisional measures, starting with the of culture. If it is in fact returned, the government will have to replace the resource. If it tried to pass us back, it will be passed back because it will have to replace the money immediately”. The same provisional measure postponed to 2023 another R$ 3.8 billion from the Paulo Gustavo Law, which should be paid until October this year.