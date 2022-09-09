Bolsonaro grows, but Lula is favorite in betting companies

The more favorite the candidate, the lower the return; victory for the president pays BRL 2.63 and for the PT party, BRL 1.53

Online betting company Betfair Exchange, known for offering investments in football matches, was the 1st to launch betting for the 2022 presidential election in Brazil. O Power 360 monitored the quotas offered to candidates for the Planalto.

In betting, the logic is as follows: the more favorite the candidate is according to the company’s algorithm, the lower the prize for bettors.

At odds (odds, in Portuguese), are odds defined by probability. They consider factors such as statistics, candidate backgrounds, and recent news. However, bets placed by the players themselves limit the amount. In the modality monitored by Power 360, users bet “against the house”, that is, they place their money in a fixed-return odds. In case of a hit, they receive the full amount and, in case of an error, they lose everything that was bet.

Betfair, as well as other companies in the segment, can offer values ​​for the bettor to give up. This offer is calculated by the current odds against the odds at the time the money was wagered. The company can offer a percentage of what was bet or even the full amount of the bet plus a percentage of the profit.

Until the publication of this report, R$ 9.1 million had already been invested in the Brazilian presidential race on the platform of betfair. Each company has its own algorithm, in addition to a customer list. That is, the values ​​offered by each of them for a given event will vary.

Bets have grown for the re-election of the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL). On Thursday (8.Sep.2022), the victory of the current Chief Executive would pay BRL 2.25 per real wagered, the lowest paid to date. Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) would bring in a return of R$1.53, but he has already paid R$1.30. In 3rd position, there is Ciro Gomes (PDT) who would earn BRL 51.

This Friday, PT grew again in the preference of gamblers. At the time of publishing this text, Lula’s victory had a quota of R$1.40, against R$2.50 for a Bolsonaro triumph.

Just like surveys, betting companies are not infallible either. Betfair odds did not help predict the winner of the 2016 US election. On election day, the odds were $1.36 and indicated the victory of Hillary Clinton. However, she was defeated by Donald Trump. THE betfair paid more than 7 times the amounts bet on the Republican.

In the 2020 US presidential election, the company “got it right”. The quota was $1.36 for the eventual winner, Joe Biden, against $4.50 for Trump.