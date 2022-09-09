Bolsonaro has 13 competitive allies in the race for states

Advantage of candidates for state executives who support Lula in the largest electorates, however, rebalance the scenario

23 days before the election, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has more promising platforms in the states than his main opponent, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). There are 13 candidates for governor supported by the Chief Executive or who support him in 1st place in the electoral polls. PT has 9 names in this condition.

There is more balance, however, when one considers that Lula has competitive candidates in São Paulo (which has 22.2% of the country’s voters), with Fernando Haddad (PT); in Minas Gerais (10.4% of the electorate), with Alexandre Kalil (PSD); and Rio de Janeiro (8.2%), with Marcelo Freixo (PSB). Even if one of these does not win, they all tend to have a large vote and can help the PT’s electoral project.

Survey made by Power 360 considered the most recent electoral surveys of large companies, those with known methodologies and from which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. All studies are registered with the Electoral Court.

Know the scenario by region:

Call candidates “3rd way” lead in 5 states. Are they:

Especially in states where there is a 2nd round for governor, the most competitive candidates can make the difference to help Lula or Bolsonaro in the final round of voting, on October 30, if there is a new round of voting also in the presidential race.

Minas Gerais is one such example. With the possible victory of Zena in the 1st round, Lula and Bolsonaro may be left without a platform in the 2nd largest electoral college in the country. In São Paulo, with Haddad and Tarcísio in an eventual 2nd round, Lula and Bolsonaro would have electoral leverage among São Paulo in the largest state in the Federation.

The surveys compiled by Power 360 are registered with the Electoral Court and are the responsibility of the companies that carried out the surveys. Here are the full ones.