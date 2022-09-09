Bolsonaro is the cover of The Economist magazine and is compared to Donald Trump

An American periodical drew a parallel between the Brazilian president and the former president of the United States; report highlights the possibility of undemocratic acts after the elections

Alan Santos/PR – 05/24/2022

President Jair Bolsonaro has been compared to former US President Donald Trump



THE The Economist put the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on the cover of its weekly magazine, this Thursday, 8th. With the image of the representative on a green background and with a shadow that resembles the silhouette of the former president of the United StatesDonald Trump, the periodical exposes the phrase ‘The Man Who Would Be Trump’, or ‘The Man Who Would Be Trump‘ in free translation. Below, the magazine claims that Bolsonaro is preparing his “big lie” to Brazilians. The report says that “all signs point to an electoral defeat” for Bolsonaro, even though he struggles to say he will win the race. Described as a threat to Brazilian democracy, The Economist resurrects a statement by the current US president, Joe Biden, to alert Brazilian politics. “Democracy cannot survive when one side believes that there are only two outcomes in an election: either they win or they are fooled,” the Democrat said Sept.

Throughout the text, it is possible to criticize the attacks carried out by Jair on the Brazilian voting system, on electronic voting machines and on the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). “His instincts are as authoritarian as Trump’s: he is nostalgic about the days of military rule in Brazil. One of his sons, who is also one of his closest advisers, openly applauded the Capitol protesters. Bolsonaro was one of the last world leaders to accept that Biden had won”, warns an excerpt from the report after stating that Brazil could suffer a “worse” episode than the one experienced in the Capitol by the Americans. According to The Economist, a possible military coup “probably won’t happen, but some sort of insurrection might.”