Bolsonaro mocks Lula to counter comparison of supporters to the Ku Klux Klan







Jair Bolsonaro Photo: Adriano Machado

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) after PT compared the pro-government acts of the 7th of September to a “meeting of the Ku Klux Klan”, an American group that preaches racial supremacy.

The chief executive called PT an “ex-convict” and said that his opponent at the polls must have felt “excluded” from the civic date.

– Looks like the ex-con felt left out after this video. In response, he called the people the “couscous clan”, perhaps because he watched millions of Brazilians wearing yellow. pic.twitter.com/DVSomDrRl7 — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) September 9, 2022

Lula’s argument to compare the demonstration to the Ku Klux Klan was that there was no “black, brown, poor and hardworking” in the acts.

The protester who appears in the video published by Bolsonaro to criticize the PT is black, although the president has not highlighted this.

“(Bolsonaro) stole the right of the Brazilian people to celebrate independence day. He turned a parents’ party into a personal party. Bolsonaro’s act looked like a Ku Klux Klan meeting. Only the hood was missing. There were no blacks, browns, poor people, workers…”, said Lula on Thursday, 8th, at a rally in Nova Iguaçu.