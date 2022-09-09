Bolsonaro on Ibaneis’s candidacy for reelection: “He is running alone”

posted on 08/09/2022 22:08



resident Jair Bolsonaro participated in a Saturday on TV Brasília, on the program CB.Poder, this Thursday (8/9) – (credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), commented that Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) – candidate for reelection by the DF – is running alone in the race for the Buriti Palace, and believes that the current local chief executive should be re-elected in the DF. first round, scheduled for October 2. The declaration took place on the afternoon of this Thursday (8/9), during a CB.Power — partnership of Brazilian Mail with TV Brasilia. “He’s practically running alone. Other names will hardly (succeed in arriving). I think Ibaneis is resolved in the first round”, he predicted.

To journalist Denise Rothenburg, the head of Palácio do Planalto reminded, at the beginning of the topic of the conversation, about the “agreement” made with Ibaneis and former governor José Roberto Arruda (PL), in July. The agreement that Bolsonaro negotiated with them put Flávia Arruda (PL) back as a candidate for the Senate for the Ibaneis alliance, and Arruda as a candidate for federal deputy.

For the alliance to be defined, former Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights Damares Alves (Republicans) had to withdraw her candidacy for the Senate at the time. The former minister, however, after setbacks and uncertainties, launched herself as a candidate for the Senate on August 5 – the deadline for holding party conventions.

In search of Mail, Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) consolidated his leadership with 42.8% of voting intentions and appeared with great chances of winning in the first round. Commissioned by Diários Associados, the survey was carried out in the field between September 1 and 3, with 1,105 face-to-face interviews, with an estimated margin of error of 2.9 percentage points more or less, with a confidence interval of 95%.

Flavia Arruda and Damares

Asked about having two candidates for the Senate, Bolsonaro said that he really likes the former ministers and that he is undecided on what he will support in the elections. He recalled that, in the dispute, there is no second round and that the division of the two candidates could boost a third place. “Although the picture here (in the DF) is well set, almost consolidated. Flávia Arruda (is) ahead (in the polls), but she who has already contested the elections knows that she has to fight until the last day”, he says.

In the survey published by the Mail/Opinion showed that federal deputy Flávia Arruda (PL) has 35.4% of voting intentions. In second, appears Damares Alves, with 15.4%. Candidate Rosilene Corrêa (PT), from the PT-PV-PCdoB federation, appeared with 7.1%.

Watch CB.Poder in full

*Intern under the supervision of Guilherme Marinho