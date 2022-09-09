Bolsonaro promises Brazil Aid of R$ 800 and salary to those who find a job

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, promised that he will pay installments of R$ 800 of Auxílio Brasil to beneficiaries who start working. The benefit will be paid in addition to the salary received for the job. The promise was made in a campaign video that was aired this Thursday (8) on the radio and television network and will be fulfilled if he is re-elected president in this year’s elections.

In the election campaign piece, Bolsonaro mentions that he has created four million jobs since taking office in January 2019, and says he will create another six million jobs if he returns to the Planalto Palace for an eventual second term.

Then, a narrator announces in the video: “The more than 20 million Brazilians who receive Auxílio Brasil of at least BRL 500 will now receive another BRL 200 if they start working. It will be BRL 800 plus their work salary. “

Despite the commitment, the budget piece sent by the federal government for analysis by the National Congress provides for the monthly installment of Auxílio Brasil of R$405 for 2023. The current amount is R$600, until December 31, 2022. According to Bolsonaro , two measures can be considered so that the R$ 600 remains next year, as promised.

In the first possibility, there would be taxation of profits and dividends with a rate of 15% to those who receive more than R$ 400 thousand per month. In the second alternative, a Proposal for an Amendment to the Constitution would be presented to deputies and senators extending the state of emergency in Brazil, decreed until the end of this year and which allows the payment of R$ 600.

The current amount paid was even the target of criticism and investigation by the Federal Audit Court (TCU) because it was proposed by the government on the eve of the elections, as an internal bet to increase Bolsonaro’s popularity and win votes from voters.

Under current legislation, the R$ 600 will be paid in five installments, between August and December. If no measure is approved to maintain the figure, the beneficiaries will once again receive the amount paid until July of this year, of R$ 400. In addition, those who have a job but are beneficiaries of the program can continue receiving for another two years, as long as the family income does not exceed R$ 525.

The promise to increase Auxílio Brasil is made by the president in the midst of the reelection campaign. Bolsonaro appears in second place in polls of voting intentions. The race is led by the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva , PT candidate to return to the Presidency of the Republic. The two are electoral, political and ideological opponents since the last presidential campaign.