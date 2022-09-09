Bolsonaro says he has already warned relatives about a possible operation involving the purchase of 51 properties in cash (video)

“I called my brothers, my relatives. Be careful, they are going to do a search and seizure at your house”, said Jair Bolsonaro during a live broadcast on the internet.

support the 247

ICL

247 – Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said, during a live on social media this Thursday (8), that he warned family members from Vale do Ribeira about a possible search and seizure operation that they could be targets due to complaints involving the purchase of 51 properties. , which add up to R$ 25.6 million in updated values, paid in cash over the last 30 years.

“I have already called my brothers, my relatives. Be careful they’re going to do a search and seizure at your house. I’m already warning you. They will search and apprehend your house in a few days to have that scandal in the media,” Bolsonaro said on live.

The current occupant of the Planalto Palace, however, did not make it clear whether the statement was an assumption or the result of privileged information.

>>> Bolsonaro gets angry with question about real estate corruption and attacks journalist: “your husband votes for me” (video)

On Tuesday (6), during an interview with Jovem Pan, Bolsonaro had already feared the possibility of a similar operation being launched against his relatives. “All that’s left is this week, next week, to carry out a search and seizure at the house of these relatives of mine in Vale do Ribeira. I think, I’m almost certain, that they will search and apprehend my relatives’ homes to say: ‘Look, the corrupt family’”, he said.

This Friday (9), journalists Juliana Dal Piva and Thiago Herdy, from UOL, released documents that prove that the Bolsonaro clan used cash to settle 51 of the 107 real estate transactions carried out since the 1990s.

See the video.

subscribe to 247 , support by pix , subscribe to TV 247 in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.