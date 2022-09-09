Bolsonaro says he warned brothers about risk of search and seizure in real estate

posted on 09/08/2022 22:03



(credit: Reproduction / Social Media)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Thursday (8/9) that he had warned brothers and relatives about a possible search and seizure of family properties. The statement took place during transmission through social networks, in reference to the purchase of real estate in cash pointed out by the report of the wow.

“People say: “Why don’t you go to court?” Will there be time to see anything until the elections? I’ve already called my brothers, my relatives. I’m warning you. They’re going to search your house in a few days to have that scandal in the media.” Picking up my sister in her early 50s, the other one in her 60s, a search and seizure to see if there’s any evidence of the money that the president sent you to buy 67 properties over 32 years. Dirty work, as always from Folha and Uol”, he criticized.

To Mailtoday, Bolsonaro claimed to have no information that the operation will actually take place.

“It’s not a matter of fear. It’s customary. They did it to wear out and now they’re going to take a poor brother of mine, an ex-brother-in-law, a sister of mine and make a scandal, a search and seizure over them. [para dizer] ‘See?’ That’s it. I’m speaking openly, nobody… I don’t know if they’re being investigated, but what naturally happens is this. Make a scandal on the eve of the elections.”

On the 6th, Bolsonaro characterized the investigative matter as “a cowardice”. And he claimed that in the purchase agreement for most properties it says “currency”, which would not mean “cash”.

According to the subject of UOL, almost half of Bolsonaro’s and his closest family’s real estate assets were built in the last three decades with the use of cash. From the 1990s to the present day, the president, brothers and sons have negotiated 107 properties, of which at least 51 were acquired totally or partially using cash, according to a statement by the family members interviewed. Purchases were registered at the registry offices using the payment method ‘in national currency’, a standardized expression for transfers in cash, totaling R$ 13.5 million.



