Bolsonaro supporter goes to Lula’s rally in Rio and generates confusion

A supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), re-elected candidate in the October 2022 elections, was involved in a confusion this Friday morning (09/09) in So Gonalo, Rio de Janeiro. The man attended an event held by the also presidential candidate Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) in the city and began to be harassed while he was still inside the car.

With his cell phone in hand to record what happened, the man got out of the car – with stickers in support of Bolsonaro – and was surrounded a few times. After a new beginning of confusion, he – Rodrigo Duarte (PRTB), candidate not elected for councilor in 2020 – was attacked by one of Lula’s supporters.

Later, Rodrigo Duarte left the place with a bleeding head and with the help of the Federal Police (PF). The confusion happened this morning, before Lula’s event in the city. The information is from The globe.

Rodrigo Duarte claimed that the point was a ‘main street’ of the city (photo: Anna Virginia Balloussier/Folhapress) In So Gonalo, Lula participated in a meeting with evangelical leaders. This Thursday (8), the PT candidate fulfilled his agenda in Nova Iguau, also in the state of Rio.