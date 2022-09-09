Bolsonaro wants to tax dividends to make aid of R$ 600 possible in 2023

Bolsonaro participates in a Saturday at Correio Braziliense (photo: Reproduction/Correio Brasiliense) President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Thursday (9/8) that he wants to maintain, in 2023, the monthly transfer of R$ 600 to the population in situations of social vulnerability, through Auxlio Brasil. Brazilian Mailthe re-election candidate explained the idea of ​​setting the current value at 15% for dividends from citizens who earn more than R$ 400 thousand per month.

According to Bolsonaro, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), are committed to finding budgetary space for the maintenance of the benefit in the same way as it is today.

“I talked to Paulo Guedes to look for alternatives to be definitive starting next year. He said: ‘It will be definitive’. I spoke today with Arthur Lira, who said: ‘As far as the Chamber is concerned, let’s look for alternatives’. Paulo Guedes wants to tax a portion of those people who earn more than R$400,000 a month – and thus tax, at 15%, anything that exceeds R$400,000”, he said, participating in the ‘CB.Poder” program. , transmitted by TV Brasilia.

Bolsonaro also rescued a promise he made during the 2008 campaign. “With that 15%, you can pay the R$ 600 and correct the Income Tax table”, he projected, who said he trusted the approval of Congress. National proposal. “No one will vote against the most needy”.