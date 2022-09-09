Bolsonaro wants to tax dividends to make aid of R$ 600 possible in 2023

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Thursday (9/8) that he wants to maintain, in 2023, the monthly transfer of R$ 600 to the population in situations of social vulnerability, through Auxlio Brasil. Brazilian Mailthe re-election candidate explained the idea of setting the current value at 15% for dividends from citizens who earn more than R$ 400 thousand per month.
“I talked to Paulo Guedes to look for alternatives to be definitive starting next year. He said: ‘It will be definitive’. I spoke today with Arthur Lira, who said: ‘As far as the Chamber is concerned, let’s look for alternatives’. Paulo Guedes wants to tax a portion of those people who earn more than R$400,000 a month – and thus tax, at 15%, anything that exceeds R$400,000”, he said, participating in the ‘CB.Poder” program. , transmitted by TV Brasilia.
Bolsonaro also rescued a promise he made during the 2008 campaign. “With that 15%, you can pay the R$ 600 and correct the Income Tax table”, he projected, who said he trusted the approval of Congress. National proposal. “No one will vote against the most needy”.