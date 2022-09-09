Bomb! Married, TV Globo presenter cheats on his wife with the station’s producer

Married, TV Globo presenter would be living a secret romance with the producer of the program he presents; know details

The backstage of TV Globo became the scene of a controversy like that: a married presenter of Vênus Platinada would be living a romance with the producer of the program he commands.

According to the column Fabia Oliveiraof In offthe betrayal is not new – they have been together for some time.

Recently, the communicator would have presented the lover with a puppy – which was even named with the affectionate nickname she calls the boy.

Until then, the presenter’s wife is unaware of the extramarital affair and the name of the unfaithful man and his lover have not been released.

In response to the alleged case, TV Globo stated that “does not tolerate abusive behavior in its teams and maintains an open channel for reporting violations of its Code of Ethics“.

BOMB!

presenter of The farm, Adriane Galisteu, should leave Record TV next year. According to the sensitive Erica Diasit can migrate to another channel.

The spirit guide further stated that she will also go through some difficulties involving someone very close to her. In a message on social media, she said that the presenter should be more attentive.

Don’t miss anything about celebrities: follow Contigo! on Instagram.