Botafogo CEO, Jorge Braga leaves the club and takes action against SAF | botafogo

Jorge Braga is no longer the CEO of Botafogo. The businessman arrived at the club in March of last year and participated in the black-and-white financial restructuring process, but since the arrival of John Textor, he has faced internal wear and tear. He filed a lawsuit against the SAF.

The information was initially published by columnist Lauro Jardim, from the newspaper O Globo, and confirmed by ge. The process runs under judicial secrecy in a business court in Rio de Janeiro. SAF was notified of the action on Thursday afternoon (8).

The club must make the departure official at any time. The businessman published, on the morning of this Friday, a farewell letter on his social networks (read below in full).

– I leave very fulfilled and motivated by the work done, wishing success for the investor John Textor, and also Thairo and Danilo. For the challenges ahead, I will carry with me my principles and much of what I learned living at Botafogo: nothing and no one will ever be bigger than the club. Everyone wants to win, but not at any price. Work, coherence, ethics, pragmatism, honesty, transparency and professionalism need to be pillars. Always – Braga said.

Jorge Braga faces difficulties internally at Botafogo since the arrival of John Textor. The executive’s new role within the club was not clear and, on the American’s last trip to Brazil, no agreement was reached.

In June, Botafogo took away Braga’s power as the club’s representative with the Rio de Janeiro State Football Federation (Ferj). Thairo Arruda, director general of SAF, took on the role.

At the time, the speech, behind the scenes, was that Thairo, by working directly with Textor, was more aligned with the shareholder’s interests to defend the club’s position in meetings with entities. At the time, the CEO said he was taken aback by the decision.

Check out Jorge Braga’s letter in full:

To all Botafogo fans,

Today I end my cycle at Glorioso with only one feeling: that of accomplishment. I remember that when I received the invitation, I immediately saw the size of the responsibility it would be to lead a club of this magnitude in its process of transformation into SAF. At the same time, I didn’t think twice: helping Botafogo to resume the path of glory was a mission that needed to be accomplished.

In all respects, it will always be an honor to be able to remember that my name is written on some of the countless pages of this club’s gigantic and tradition-filled history. Getting here, however, would not have been possible without the help of so many collaborators, co-workers and, of course, without the support of this passionate crowd, who have always touched me with their affection and respect for my work.

I would also like everyone who wore and sweated the Botafogo shirt along with me to feel hugged and receive my sincere thank you. In particular, I would like to thank the Presidents Durcésio Mello, Mauro Sodré and André Souza, the Board Members João Pedro Figueira, Marcelo Figueira, Fred Bastos, the benefactors Fernando Pereira, Claudio Good, João and Walter Salles and the talented Laércio Paiva and André Chame, who never abandoned the fight for professionalization.

Anyone who saw how Botafogo was doing and what it became when it became SAF may not remember the difficult times that insisted on staying. Equalizing accounts, renegotiating and honoring debts, keeping salaries up to date, introducing a new work mentality, creating and protecting a culture of financial responsibility, recruiting, qualifying and training new managers, are just some of the aspects that were fundamental both for attracting of investors, but also to ensure a smooth transition in the first months of the new company incorporated.

Following a line in which I strongly believe, which is to promise less and deliver more, we were champions of Série B, we returned to the Elite of football and managed to make the black and white fan again be proud of being represented by a club that has , respectability and credibility.

Transforming this century-old institution into a professional company that honors its commitments and values ​​transparency is the result of a daily, tiring effort, but for which I became tireless and uncompromising. Those were times of personal renunciation, of being away from my family (living in a hotel), but of which I am so proud today.

I leave very fulfilled and motivated by the work done, wishing success for the investor John Textor, and also Thairo and Danilo. For the challenges ahead, I will carry with me my principles and much of what I learned living at Botafogo: nothing and no one will ever be bigger than the club. Everyone wants to win, but not at any price. Work, coherence, ethics, pragmatism, honesty, transparency and professionalism need to be pillars. Ever.

Finally, Botafoguense fan, I want to say that I will continue to be one of you, no matter if from near or far. Botafogo deserves a future worthy of its history and my support for that will be eternal.

