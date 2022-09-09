Botafogo is superior, beats Fluminense in Xerém and climbs the table of the Brazilian Under-17 Championship

O Botafogo played very well, was superior and won the Fluminense 2-1 this Thursday afternoon, at CT Vale das Laranjeiras, in Xerém, for the sixth round of the Brazilian Under-17 Championship. Glorioso overtook the rival, climbed the table and took the fifth position in Group B, with 9 points.

Fluminense started with a good chance with Kauã Elias, but Victor Darub came out well and avoided the goal. Botafogo, commanded by coach Lucas Batista, started defending well and managed to open the scoring in the 15th minute, on the counterattack: Batata launched, Feijão came out at speed and kicked low to make it 1-0.

In the second half, Botafogo followed well in the game, controlling the advantage, and managed to score another one in the 12 minutes. In a rehearsed corner kick, Feijão crossed in the area and Kauê Leonardo, with a header and free-kick, made it 2-0.

After that, Fogão had even more space and created chances to do more, with Thiago Scarpino and then Fabiano. However, in the 40th minute, Luis Octavio came out playing wrong behind, João Lourenço advanced in speed and slowed down, putting Fluminense back in the game. But the Stove managed to hold on to the victory.

In the next round of the Brazilian Under-17 Championship, Botafogo welcomes Bahia, next Wednesday (14), at 15:00, at CEFAT. Before, Sunday (11), Glorioso will play the classic against Vasco, at 11 am, also at CEFAT, for the seventh round of the Guanabara Cup of the Under-17 Carioca Championship.

DATASHEET

FLUMINENSE 1 X 2 BOTAFOGO

Place: CT Vale das Laranjeiras

Date-Time: 08/09/2022 – 15h

Referee: Bruno Mota Correia (RJ)

Assistants: Marcus Vinicius Machado Araújo Brandão (RJ) and Fernanda Vieira do Nascimento (RJ)

Yellow cards: Miguel Vera, João Lourenço and Fabinho (FLU); Fabian (BOT)

red cards: Miguel Vera 43’/2ºT (FLU)

goals: Feijão 15’/1ºT (0-1), Kauê Leonardo 12’/2ºT (0-2) and João Lourenço 40’/2ºT (1-2)

FLUMINENSE: Kevyn Vinicius; Julio Fidélis (Vitor – Interval), Gustavo Cintra, Kayky Almeida and Luis Fernando (Klinsmann 42’/1ºT); Dohmann, Miguel Vera and Agner (Matheus Pedro 33’/2ºT); João Lourenço, Kauã Elias and Enzo (Marlon – Halftime) – Coach: Daniel Pinheiro.

BOTAFOGO: Victor Darub; Foguinho (Pedro Antônio 11’/2ºT), Gadu (Miguel 15’/2ºT), Caio (Luis Octavio 27’/2ºT) and Pedro Wander; Gabriel Justino, Kauê Leonardo and Bernardo Valim (Gabriel Cunha 27’/2ºT); Feijão (Rafael Porfírio 15’/2ºT), Batata (Maranhão 11’/2ºT) and Fabiano – Coach: Lucas Batista.