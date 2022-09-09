Botafogo x América-MG: more than 20 thousand tickets sold and North sector unlocked

With the high demand for ticketsBotafogo unlocked the North sector for sales for Sunday’s duel (11) against America-MG, at 11 am, at Nilton Santos Stadium. More than 20 thousand alvinegros have already guaranteed their presence in the match, for the 26th round of the Brazilian championship.

The Lower East sector is sold out and there is no more half-price available for Upper East. Tickets for the Upper East (R$40 full), North (R$40 full/R$20 half), Lower West (R$80 full/R$40 half) and Tribuna (R$320 full) sectors are on sale. /R$ 200 half). The Upper West sector remains blocked.

Service | Tickets for Botafogo x América-MG:

Botafogo vs América MG

Date-Time: 9/11 (Sunday), at 11 am

Stadium: Nilton Santos Stadium

Sell ​​on the website: www.botafogo.com.br/ingresso

Gates open: 9 am

OPERATING SECTORS:

Lower East, Upper East, Lower West, Tribuna de Honor and Cabins (Botafogo) / South (América-MG)

(The North, Upper West A and Upper West B sectors are, INITIALLYblocked and will be available on demand)

ENTRY VALUES:

LOWER EAST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE EAST SECTOR) – SOLD OUT

Whole R$60 / Half R$30

SHIRT 7

Glorious Plan – Free – Check in + 1

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 10.00 + 1

Black Plan – BRL 20.00 + 1

White Plan – BRL 30.00 + 1

Create and Create+ – Free – Check in

UPPER EAST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE EAST SECTOR)

Whole R$40 / Half R$20

SHIRT 7

Glorious Plan – Free – Check in + 1

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 10.00 + 1

Black Plan – BRL 15.00 + 1

White Plan – BRL 20.00 + 1

Create and Create+ – Free – Check in

NORTH SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE NORTH SECTOR)

Whole R$40 / Half R$20

LOWER WEST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE WEST SECTOR)

Whole R$80 / Half R$40

SHIRT 7

Glorious Plan – Free – Check in + 1

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 12.00 + 1

Black Plan – BRL 30.00 + 1

White Plan – BRL 40.00 + 1

Create and Create+ – Free – Check in

TRIBUNE OF HONOR

Whole R$320 / Half R$200

Glorious Plan: R$100 + 1 (Right to buy one more ticket for R$100)

Alvinegro Plan: R$100 + 1 (Right to buy one more ticket for R$100)

Benefits: Exclusive place, privileged view of the countryside and buffet service included. (Except alcoholic beverages)

PHYSICAL SALES POINTS

Nilton Santos Stadium (North Ticket Office)

– Thursday (09/08): 10 am to 5 pm

– Friday (09/09): 10 am to 5 pm

– Saturday (10/09): 10 am to 5 pm

Nilton Santos Stadium (East and West Ticket Offices)

– Sunday (11/09): 8 am to 11:45 am

General Severiano

– Thursday (09/08): 10 am to 5 pm

– Friday (09/09): 10 am to 5 pm

– Saturday (10/09): 10 am to 5 pm

Cariocas FC store

(Via Park Shopping – Barra da Tijuca)

– Thursday (09/08): 12:00 to 19:00

– Friday (09/09): 12:00 to 19:00

– Saturday (10/09): 12:00 to 19:00

Cariocas FC store

(Carioca Shopping – Vila da Penha)

– Thursday (09/08): 12:00 to 19:00

– Friday (09/09): 12:00 to 19:00

– Saturday (10/09): 12:00 to 19:00

Carioca fan store

(Rio Office & Mall – Jacarepaguá)

– Thursday (09/08): 12:00 to 19:00

– Friday (09/09): 12:00 to 19:00

– Saturday (10/09): 12:00 to 19:00

FREE

Children (under 12 years old), seniors (over 60) and People with Special Needs are free of charge. To access the Stadium, it will be necessary to present supporting documents.

Beneficiaries of gratuity by law, who comply with the requirements, will be able to redeem the ticket, on the days of operation at the Nilton Santos Stadium and General Severiano point of sale, from 10 am until closing time. Remembering that access is limited and there is the possibility of exhaustion.

PARKING

The Norte 1 parking lot, located on Rua das Oficinas, will open at 8 am. Members are entitled to a discount. Closing will take place one hour after the end of the match.

Advance sale through the Fast Parking app

Member: BRL 20

Non-member: BRL 40

(Fans who choose to purchase in advance will need to download the Fast Parking app from their cell phone app store to purchase parking. After purchase, simply present the QR code that will be on your app. Prints and QR codes are printed NO will be accepted)

Instant sale (Cash, PIX or card)

Member: BRL 30

Non-member: BRL 50

Vans: BRL 60

IMPORTANT REPORT

Botafogo warns that the use of flares or bombs during matches, as well as the throwing of objects on the field of play, is strictly prohibited. Remember: such practices harm the Club.