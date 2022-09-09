Brazil beats Argentina to reach the semifinals

Brazil is in the semifinals of the Men’s Volleyball World Cup. The spot was won this afternoon (8) after a 3-set victory (25-16, 23-25, 25-22 and 25-21) over Argentina, in a tense game played in Poland.

The Brazilian team now awaits the confrontation between the United States and Poland to find out who they will face in the next round of the World Cup, on Saturday (10). The other semifinal is already set: Italy v Slovenia.

Leal was the great name of the Brazilian team against the Argentines. The pointer led the statistics in three of the four sets and ended the match with 25 points, with 22 on attack, one on block and two on serve.

The men’s team from Brazil hadn’t faced Argentina since the Tokyo Games, when they were defeated in the third place dispute and ended up losing the bronze medal to the brothers.

With the sextet Lucarelli, Wallace, Cachopa, Lucão, Flávio, Leal and Thales starting the match, the Brazilian team closed the first set at 25-16 with a great participation of Leal, responsible for nine points of attack and one of blocking.

The scenario changed in the second set. Despite Renan Dal Zotto’s attempts to change, the Brazilian team took the tie in the game after a close dispute: 25 to 23.

Leal was the highlight of the Brazilian team against Argentina Image: Disclosure / FIVB

Brazil regained control in the third set and, with Leal once again leading the statistics (six points of attack), they made it 25-22 and regained the lead in the match: 2-1.

The fourth set was tense, like most of the game, and once again, Leal was his main weapon. With 25 to 21 on the scoreboard, Brazil gave final numbers to the match and stamped its spot in the semifinals.

With the result, the Brazilian team remains undefeated at the World Cup. After three victories in group B against Cuba, Japan and Qatar, the team led by Renan had already overcome Iran in the round of 16 before facing Argentina.