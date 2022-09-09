Brazil beats Argentina to reach the Volleyball World Cup semifinals

Credit: Disclosure / FIVB

In a match valid for the quarterfinals of the Volleyball World Cup, Brazil faced Argentina in the “Classic of the Americas” and won by 3 sets to 1. With partials of 25-16, 23-25, 25-22 and 25-21 , Renan Dal Zotto’s team reaches the semifinals of the competition, awaiting the winner of the duel between Poland and the United States.

In the first set, Brazil had a great performance by Leal, who was crucial for the Brazilian victory by 25 to 16. However, the service and attack errors made Argentina tie the game, with Bruno Lima and Palacios helping the opposing team in the set

With the entry of Flávio, the selection of Renan Dal Zotto came back better in the third set, counting on two consecutive blocks of the athlete. In addition, Leal’s inspired afternoon came back, making Brazil forward the victory, which had emotions in the final stretch, after opening 6 points of advantage.

As in the second set, Brazil and Argentina had a balanced confrontation in the fourth set. At the decisive moment, the green and yellow team sought the turnaround in the final points, turning the score around and winning the victory by 25 to 21.

Classified, the Brazilian team returns to the courts next Saturday (10), seeking a spot in the grand final of the World Cup, against the winner of Poland and the United States. The match will be broadcast by SporTV 2, with coverage also by Fans.

DATASHEET

Brazil 3 – 1 Argentina

Sets: 25-16, 23-25, 25-22 and 25-22

Date: 08/09/2022

Time: 12:30 pm (from Brasilia)

Gymnasium: Gliwice Arena, in Gliwice (POL)

Referees: Mokry Juraj (SVK), Cespedes Lassi and Danny Francisco (DOM)

Highest scorer: Leal (BRA), with 25 points

Argentina: Facundo Conte, Luciano De Cecco, Martin Ramos, Agustin Loser, Bruno Lima and Luciano Vicentin. T: Marcelo Mendez

Brazil: Fernando Cachopa, Flávio, Yoandy Leal, Wallace, Lucão and Lucarelli. T: Renan Dal Zotto