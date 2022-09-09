Brazilian national team call-up time

Before the World Cup in Qatar, there is one last FIFA Date. Brazil will have friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia. In Flamengo, there is a very popular player who is waiting for a chance in the Brazilian team and has been much requested by fans in the Cup: striker Pedro.

Pedro is going through a great phase and the time of the call-up of the Brazilian National Team interests the fans, but also the players who live in anticipation of a call-up. Pedro does not hide his desire to play in the World Cup and Tite has practically established the athlete’s presence in Qatar.

That’s because the coach of the Brazilian National Team declared in an interview with Flow Podcast recently: “He’s playing a lot, I’m not the one calling, it’s his performance that is”, implying that Pedro will be on the final list for the World Cup.

But first, shirt 21 needs to do his best in friendlies and awaits confirmation that he will be in the games on September 23 and 27, respectively.

Schedule of the call-up of the Brazilian National Team, broadcast and Flamengo missing

The time for the call-up of the Brazilian National Team is previously scheduled for 11:00 am (Brasilia time) this Friday (9). In addition, fans can follow Tite’s call-up live on CBF TV, the entity’s official YouTube channel. Just access the channel at the indicated time, which Pedro will certainly do too.

But the call-up to the Brazilian national team should miss Flamengo in a Brasileirão game. Not only for the matches in Brazil, but Data FIFA also reserves matches for Chile and Uruguay and, in addition to Pedro, Pulgar and Vidal can defend the Chileans, while Arrascaeta and Varela must be with the Uruguayans. In addition, there is still the possibility of other Mengão players being called to Canarinho. This is the case of Everton Ribeiro, who has been enchanting. There is still Rodinei, who despite the distance from the Selection, has been named after some football figures.

These athletes must miss Mengo in the match against Fortaleza, on September 27, the day after the second FIFA Data game. It is unlikely that Flamengo will take flights in the rush to have them on the field, as the club should prefer to avoid fatigue, especially with the Libertadores final ahead, on October 29.

