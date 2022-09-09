Brazilian reports reaction to the death of Queen Elizabeth II on the London Underground: ‘A passenger stood up and announced ‘God save the queen’ | Paraná

Brazilian Ana Paula Dala Rosa, who has lived in London for 15 years, said that the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II was received with great sadness and emotion by the city’s residents. She was on the subway when she was notified.
The young woman said that, after the announcement, one of the passengers shouted “God save the queen”, which can be translated as “God save the queen”, excerpt from the British national anthem.
“I was on the train at the exact moment BBC News announced. I usually get a notification on my cell phone with breaking news. As soon as the notification came out a passenger who was in my car stood up and loudly announced ‘God save the Queen'” , said Ana Paula.
Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The announcement was made through the official channels of the British royal family.
According to Ana Paula, the population is paying tribute to the queen, among them, flowers are being left at Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the royal family.
“It’s the end of an era and you can feel a great sense of national sadness. Great loss. I’ve lived here half my life and I’m very saddened by her passing, imagine who you are British for and grew up with the Queen’s image. It’s going to be hard to get used to a king instead of a queen.”
Ana Paula, who is from Pitanga, Paraná, reported that since the announcement that the queen was under medical observation, the tone of the British population was already starting.
“Most of the comments were already about how great her reign was and with a feeling of parting,” he said.
Ana Paula Dala Rosa at Buckingham Palace. She is from Pitanga, Paraná, and has lived in London for 15 years. — Photo: Ana Paula Dala Rosa/Personal Archive
For her, the moment was emotional.
“Everyone in the car started to check their cell phones to make sure it wasn’t a joke. But as the population was already aware of the queen’s situation, the atmosphere in the car was very sad”, he said.