Bridge collapses during inauguration, after authorities cut the ribbon

The opening of a bridge in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, ended in collapse, as local authorities cut the lane to reveal the result of the work.

In a video shared and verified by the Reuters news agency, dignitaries are seen above the structure, with all the pomp that the event demanded. Until they lost the ground:





The small bridge had been built to help local residents cross a river during the rainy seasons.

The British tabloid Daily Mail reported that a temporary frame used to act as access before the unlucky opening.





Fortunately, no injuries were reported after the structure collapsed.



As seen in the video above, villagers and soldiers helped people on the bridge to safety, while others managed to scale the riverbanks.





In comments on the networks, netizens joked that the tape was the only thing that held the bridge together.



