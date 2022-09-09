British royal family begins weeks of mourning for Elizabeth II | World

The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday opened a long period of mourning for the royal family that will continue until seven days after her funeral, which has yet to be set, Buckingham Palace said.

Unlike the national mourning that will be announced by the British government, the “royal mourning”, which began this Friday, will be observed by family members and officials of the Royal House for up to seven days after the burial.

The State Funeral at Westminster Abbey in downtown Londonshould happen within ten days, with the most likely date being Monday, September 19.

The queen will later be buried in the chapel at Windsor Castle, 40 km west of the capital.

Royal residences, some of which are partially open to the public, such as Buckingham Palace, Balmoral in Scotland and Sandringham in eastern England, will remain closed until the funeral, the service of the new King Charles III said.

The flags will remain hoisted at half mast until 8:00 am (4:00 am Brasília time) the day after the royal mourning ends.

Britons and foreigners have been invited to bring flowers to royal residences across the UK, but no book of condolences will be created because tributes can be posted online.

During this Friday, 96 cannon volleys will be fired from various points of the British capital, such as Hyde Park and the Tower of London.

The Queen’s death, aged 96, opens a historic sequence of events that has been meticulously prepared for years as part of the “London Bridge is down” plan, the details of which have been revised frequently.

SPECIAL ELIZABETH II: The seven-decade reign

In addition, there is the “Operation Unicorn”, provisions foreseen in the event of the death of the monarch in Scotland, which have not had the details announced so far.

Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle, northern Scotland. Her body will be taken to London, after passing through Edinburgh, in the next few days.