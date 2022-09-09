British royal family’s cultural appeal helped keep monarchy alive

The United Kingdom is not the only place in the world where the monarchy still exists, but it is undoubtedly the most famous of them. Places like Spain, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Sweden, Norway, United Arab Emirates, Denmark among others also adopt this regime. But why is it so striking in the UK? for the columnist UOL Kennedy Alencar, who lived in London in 1993, the cultural appeal helps to explain this situation.

“The aspect of the tourism industry is very much centered on the British royal family. The exhibitions, the castles with armour, the visit to Buckingham Palace, the photo with the royal soldier, it’s very interesting. (…) it helped to keep the British monarchy alive and face challenges from the Republicans, because for a place as developed as the United Kingdom to have such an anachronistic form of government, for some progressive sectors it is a great contradiction”, he said in participation in the UOL News Special.

Kennedy also highlighted that the interest in the royal family even helped in economic aspects of the United Kingdom.

“This cultural industry, the films, the series, the literature, somehow the monarchy managed to transform itself into a national economic and cultural value”, he concluded.

Queen Elizabeth II spent 70 years on the British throne and, as a result, achieved the distinction of longest-serving monarch in history.

Crowned in 1953, she had celebrated the Platinum Jubilee in June, the month she surpassed the reign of King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand, who died in 2016. Her reign had begun in 1946.

Elizabeth II dies: New king, Charles gained dislike after series of denunciations and controversies

“His reputation is not as unblemished as possible. We have several issues with him involving his relationship with Princess Diana and a series of news putting his reputation at stake, such as receiving money, for example, from Osama Bin Laden. (… ) Prince Charles probably won’t have that same effect [que a rainha Elizabeth 2ª] and so efficiently,” said University of Birmingham researcher Bruno Carvalho.

He also pointed out that this antipathy should affect the now King Charles III only on the domestic stage, without major problems or consequences in the UK’s international relations.

“From an international point of view, this may not affect the United Kingdom that much, because the king’s posture is more or less symbolic. Obviously there is a diplomatic issue and the image of the United Kingdom is presented by the monarch, but it would not put it at risk as a direct issue to influence UK foreign policy or diplomacy”.

Queen Elizabeth II connected the dots of history and went beyond the symbolic role, says researcher

“Queen Elizabeth, in addition to being an element of social connection, also connects various points in British history. From the period we call Victorian with Winston Churchill until now this period of the 21st century, after Brexit, with Elizabeth Truss”, analyzed the researcher Bruno Carvalho in participation in the UOL News Special.

He also highlighted that, despite the monarchy having a role considered symbolic in the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II managed to go beyond that role and bring a kind of emotional stability to the country.

“The first issue for us to understand the role of the queen is not only to understand it as a formal role that exercises a kind of power, but as an element that is part of the social fabric of the British. by the people of the United Kingdom”.

