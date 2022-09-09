Brunna Gonçalves returns to the dance stages for Ludmilla’s show at Rock in Rio: “The ballerina is on”

The performance of singer Ludmilla at Rock in Rio promises and she has already declared that this should be the show of her life. It’s just that, although it’s not the funkeira’s debut at the festival, it will be the first time that the singer will have a show of her own in the city of Rock. And his wife, dancer Brunna Gonçalves, could not be left out of this party. She announced this Thursday (8th) that she will return to the stage in the singer’s corps de ballet.

Ludmilla will perform on Sunday (11), the last day of Rock in Rio, as the main attraction on the Sunset Stage. In a text published on social networks, the dancer and former BBB made an emotional report, recalling her 15-year trajectory as a dancer. “15 years of bringing art to people. Today, at 30, I am very proud of my trajectory. Dance has taken me to unimaginable places”she began in the caption of the publication.

“A few months ago I announced that I was leaving Ballet da Lud, where I stayed for 5 years. There were so many roads, trips, perrengues, experiences… It was incredible! But I decided to dedicate myself to new projects. Cycles end for others to start”, she continued in her account. The dancer explains that this is not a return to her wife’s corps de ballet, but that she will never really be able to say goodbye to the stage.

“I will always be present in some way, I was born for this! It will never be a goodbye, but maybe a see you later. And since you guys missed seeing me dancing, how about taking a trip to the Sunset Stage of Rock In Rio on Sunday?”she commented when announcing her participation: “We prepared a surprise for you! The ballerina is on, my loves, and I would never stop being part of this historic moment! Get ready because this show is going to be very special! Sunday, at 21:00, we have an appointment on the stage of Rock In Rio, okay?”he concluded.