Bruno Reis announces the return of Domingo é Meia in Salvador

Mayor Bruno Reis announced this Friday (9) the return of the Domingo é Meia program, which guarantees charging of half the value of the bus ticket on Sundays.

“During the whole pandemic, and with all the difficulties that transport has been facing, I had to suspend Sunday is Half”, he said, at an event this morning. “As of Sunday, the program is back”, he announced, during deliveries of works on Avenida 29 de Março, in the region of Cajazeiras.

The mayor spoke of some problems in the public transport sector. “Huge drop in passengers transported. There were 28 million, we dropped to 16. More than 130% increase in diesel oil, due to the pandemic and the war. This generated a very large imbalance in the system. of almost R$ 4 million per month and the companies were not able to support this investment anymore”, he said. “I held on to the maximum and today I announced the return for Sunday, the 11th”.

Bruno said that the city government understands that “it is time” to return to the program, even without the guarantee of releasing ICMS resources for the sector. “We hold the maximum.”

Currently, the ticket costs R$ 4.90 in Salvador. With the benefit, half admission is charged every Sunday for anyone.

The program had been suspended in Salvador since March 12, 2021, due to the covid-19 pandemic, the city government announced at the time.

“On Sunday you won’t have that benefit. It’s another measure to discourage people from leaving their homes or moving around the city”, Bruno said at the time.

With the situation of covid-19 more controlled in the capital, the prefecture will resume the benefit.