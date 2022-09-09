Bruno Tabata gives a positive response and encourages Palmeiras to replace Gustavo Scarpa | palm trees

An old desire of Abel Ferreira, little by little Bruno Tabata is conquering space in Palmeiras. Starter in the last two games, the attacking midfielder has made a good impression in this beginning of his trajectory with the Verdão shirt.

At the age of 25, Tabata cost 5 million euros (about R$ 25.9 million) to the coffers of Palmeiras. The attacking midfielder signed a contract until June 2026.

Bruno Tabata had never played professionally in Brazil until he arrived at Palmeiras. The player left the country as soon as he turned 18. He built a career in Portuguese football, passing through Portimonense and Sporting.

1 of 4 Bruno Tabata, attacking midfielder for Palmeiras — Photo: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras Bruno Tabata, attacking midfielder for Palmeiras — Photo: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras

Abel Ferreira indicated the hiring of Bruno Tabata also weighing in the future, as he will lose Gustavo Scarpa at the end of the season to English football.

Versatile and easy to do more than one role from midfield to forward, Bruno Tabata has been pleasing the Palmeiras coaching staff, especially in the evaluation of the attacking midfielder’s last two games, both as a starter.

Against Bragantino, the player had good movement and showed dynamism in front. It was the feature that most caught Abel Ferreira’s attention. He spent 66 minutes on the field.

2 of 4 Bruno Tabata is seen as a potential replacement for Gustavo Scarpa at Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras Bruno Tabata is seen as a potential replacement for Gustavo Scarpa at Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras

Starting in the absence of Raphael Veiga, Tabata played only the opening 45 minutes of the match against Athletico, for the Libertadores semifinal. It was after stealing the ball from the attacking midfielder that Palmeiras managed to open the scoring with less than three minutes, with Gustavo Scarpa.

Bruno Tabata still had chances with the ball rolling, scaring goalkeeper Bento with good finishes. The attacking midfielder was eventually replaced by Luan at half-time, as Palmeiras was one less player after Murilo’s expulsion and had to rebuild the defense.

Tabata’s growth encourages Palmeiras at a time when Raphael Veiga’s performance is falling and even more considering Scarpa’s absence next season. Therefore, the player is seen as an even more important piece in 2023.

3 of 4 Bruno Tabata training for Palmeiras at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras Bruno Tabata in training for Palmeiras at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

If he can’t count on Raphael Veiga next Saturday, Abel Ferreira should opt for the maintenance of Bruno Tabata against the lantern Juventude, at Allianz Parque, for the Brazilian Championship.

Palmeiras leads the Brasileirão with 51 points, seven ahead of second-place Flamengo. There are 13 rounds left for the end of the national competition.