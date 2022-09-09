“Bunch of incompetent”; Neto does not forgive backstage hesitation and sends an acid message to Palmeiras’ command

The week at the Greatest Champion in Brazil is controversial. After the elimination in the Copa Libertadores and the friction of information involving the Endrick’s lineup for Palestra’s next game, against Juventudethis Thursday (8), came to light a movement of Palmeiras that also raised criticism.

The management of Alviverde played a last card to stay with Scarpa permanently. According to information from the UOL Esporte portal, Verdão tried to “buy back” the player and considered paying the termination fine for him to undo the pre-contract with Nottingham Forest. However, the midfielder did not want to cancel the current agreement he has.

The attitude aroused the ire of presenter Neto, who found it absurd that the board led by President Leila Pereira tried to keep the number 14 of Palestra after the deal was closed: “Palmeiras is trying to buy him back. That’s a lot of incompetence. As he already has a pre-contract, in December he is free, so he puts the price he wants on his rights. Then, Palmeiras is trying to undo the pre-contract and re-hire a player who was there. This is massive incompetence. Perhaps they had an understanding that he is the best of the cast. Palmeiras didn’t work hard. Bunch of incompetent for me”, declared the former player in the program “Os Donos da Bola”, from TV Band.

Scarpa has a deadline to wear the Sacred Mantle of palm trees. The midfielder has a contract until the end of the season and next year, he will follow his dream of playing in the Old Continent. In the current season, the master skater of the Rubik’s Cube is a key piece in Abel Ferreira’s scheme, being the protagonist of many victories in Verde e Branco. There were 46 games, 10 goals scored and nine assists made.