Caio Castro says that artists’ mental health has been better understood: “The hole is further down” – Quem

Caio Castro (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Caio Castro is looking to prioritize his mental health in all his future projects and this is his main concern when choosing new jobs, according to him. “This has to come first. Usually we get a really cool project before finishing another one. I ask if I can answer in two months, when the current one is over, and then it depends on whether I’m in good mental health, if I have with oxygen”, he said.

He also celebrated the fact that the subject has been increasingly discussed and understood: “The media themselves took it ‘ah, it’s gone to their head, they don’t want to do anything else’. And today it is being taken seriously. world learn that the hole is further down.”

The actor continued, about the artists’ routine: “We work practically from Monday to Monday, there’s never a set date for things, everything changes at the last minute and that’s it, this is the game, I’m not complaining. wear, so I always try to finish one thing to start another. And obviously there are some characters that we can’t say no, right?”

Among his upcoming projects is the soap opera all flowersbeing produced especially for Globoplay, which he will star alongside Leticia Colinwith whom he worked in New world, in 2017. “The recordings are going well. Obviously this connection I’ve had with Letícia before helps us do any and all work together”, he said about the partnership.

The actor also spoke about his career in motorsport, ensuring that he does not intend to leave the tracks anytime soon, even with his acting projects. “No way! We still have two races until the end of the year to finish the championship, one in Goiânia and the final in Formula 1. Trophy is a consequence of a job well done and escaping the adversities that you have in a car race. the will of my team, mine and I think that of all the drivers on the grid.”