Caio Castro talks again about the controversy of paying the bill, jokes with the situation and celebrates the result: “I closed two campaigns”

Actor Caio Castro was recently at the center of a controversy after declaring that paying the bill on a date is not an obligation. The boy’s posture earned the internet, including celebrities, who criticized his opinion. At the time, he came to defend himself and even joked with the repercussion he caused. Now, the cat even celebrates the results of so many comments and says he’s taking his laurels.

Even enjoying the Rock in Rio concerts, the heartthrob could not escape the subject and returned to talk about the controversy. Between one show and another, he said that he doesn’t care about the memes and that, in fact, he even made money from the joke. “It was good, it can go viral, I closed two ‘animal’ campaigns”said the actor, according to a publication on the website Splash, of the UOL portal.

Caio Castro is 33 years old and is also dedicated to the life of a businessman, in addition to managing one of the most profitable Instagram profiles among celebrities. Accompanied by his girlfriend Daiane de Paula, Caio enjoyed days of concerts at Cidade do Rock, in Rio de Janeiro, and took the opportunity to clarify that the controversial speech was not attributed to him.

“I didn’t say that I don’t pay, or that I have to split. I said that I, Caio, not in general, I don’t like to feel obligated”, he fired when defending his position, according to the publication of the Splash website. For the global public, the public is responsible for the great repercussion of the subject. “I think it’s funny, it’s okay, that’s the internet. I didn’t meddle in anyone’s life, that’s the particularity of each one. I’m of the idea that you give me a lemon and I’ll make a lemonade. So if If you talk about me with anger, be careful, I’ll make you even more angry”celebrated about gaining new job opportunities after it went viral, according to Splash.