Caixa will hold a real estate auction with up to 70% off

On September 23, Caixa Econômica Federal, in partnership with Fidalgo Leilões, will hold an auction with 220 properties. Thus, apartments, houses, land and commercial establishments will be offered with discounts of up to 70% of the appraisal value.

States

According to information from the Exame portal, the available properties are distributed as follows:

Alagoas (six);

Amapa (one);

Bahia (three);

Ceará (seven);

Federal District (one);

Goiás (30);

Maranhao (two);

Mato Grosso (one);

Minas Gerais (three);

Pará (14);

Paraiba (13);

Paraná (24);

Pernambuco (24);

Piauí (one);

Rio de Janeiro (17);

Rio Grande do Sul (19);

Santa Catarina (two); and

Sao Paulo (42).

Therefore, some of the offers can be financed, it is also possible to pay in installments and even make a down payment with the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). Conditions vary from batch to batch.

highlights

Thus, among the highlights offered by the auction are an apartment in 45.48 m² of private area that has two bedrooms, a laundry area, bathroom, living room, kitchen and a parking space, in Marília, in the state of São Paulo, the from R$ 53.2 thousand. Also, an apartment with a total area of ​​35.79 m², with living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and service area, with an initial bid of R$ 49.3 thousand, in Brasília (DF). In addition, a house with an extension of 68.59m² of private area, 126m² of land area, two bedrooms, living room, kitchen, bathroom, a parking space and a service area is also available, from R$ 34.5 thousand , in Bela Vista do Paraiso (PR).

How to participate

Finally, anyone interested in acquiring a property through the auction can access the Fidalgo Leilões website, register and send some mandatory documents, which are included in the notice. In addition, properties that are not sold at the event will be offered again at another opportunity.

